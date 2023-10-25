During a recent visit to her mother, a woman was surprised to find out that the money she had sent to cover the DStv bill had not been paid

The money was redirected elsewhere and her mother was forced to watch local channels on television with an aerial cable

Lots of South Africans shared stories about experiences with family members when it comes to money

A woman recently visited her mom and discovered she hadn't used the money she'd sent to pay the DStv account.

Woman shares struggles

TikTok user @zandilee38 shared the video showcasing how her mum watches TV because she didn't pay the account. Instead, the money had been allocated to something entirely different. Her mother was forced to watch TV using an aerial.

The video has struck a chord with many South Africans, prompting them to share how money sent to their mothers often doesn't go towards the intended purposes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi relates to the TikTok video

The incident highlights a common occurrence in many households, where money sent to parents or family members for specific purposes is sometimes diverted to other needs or expenses.

Mzansi peeps shared their own experiences, creating a relatable and humourous discussion about their mothers:

@Tshoki Zoey shared:

"Bathong mama yena."

@Patrick Motau commented:

"Buy them a TV box because all those DStv channels are for free."

@N.Msibi said:

"My mom... I would pay DStv but she would close it the whole week saying she's fasting and praying, mxm."

@nnguvhi said:

"Buy her openview decoder, that's what I did for my mom."

@celestemathi6 joked:

"You're not alone, I even bought openview."

@Daniel commented:

"She probably helped a relative in need with that money, mine does that."

