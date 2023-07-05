Prince Kaybee has added his opinion on an ongoing black tax debate in which veteran actor Jet Novuka spoke about

The DJ was responding to a video of the actor saying the concept of black tax is not African and is insulting to black families

He said it is in everyone's interest to help their family members financially, but some manipulative families drive young people to suicide

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Prince Kaybee's sentiments on black tax have ruffled people's feathers but he stood his ground. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Another day, another heated Twitter debate which Prince Kaybee engaged in.

The DJ shared his thoughts on the black tax and why it becomes draining for the young people who have the means to provide.

Jet Novuka shares his strong opinion on black tax on Unpopular Opinion podcast

Actor Jet Novuka was a guest on a YouTube podcast, Unpopular Opinion, where he spoke about a plethora of topics which affect Africans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a clip shared by @Zickiie_S, Jet said he does not understand the concept of black tax and why it insults Africans.

He said people should not feel obligated to assist their families financially.

Prince Kaybee weighed in on the clip and discussed his thoughts on black tax

Responding to the video, Prince Kaybee said everyone wishes to give money to their families.

However, toxic family dynamics sometimes drive many young people to suicide, which is unhealthy.

"If families were a utopia where there were no toxic and exploitative family members blackmail, guilt and to some degree forced young people to fund their lifestyle, then this would be true."

He added that some families make financially able people their financial plans.

"We all want to help our families and share what we have, but some family members make us their financial plans. Plenty of young black kids live in depression, and some commit suicide because they are made to feel worthless when they CANNOT give to greedy families."

Netizens share their opinions on Kaybee's tweet

@StiloMa77932773 said:

"Tax can be described as being 'a compulsory contribution to state revenue'. There is a difference between helping out your family within your means and black tax. Once it becomes compulsory/obligatory without due consideration for the providers' own wellbeing, it is black tax!!"

@sipu_Africanist said:

"In all honesty, I don't know where the concept "black tax" emerged. But it goes according to how people were raised. This concept is to some extent guilty of birthing the term "cousin". When we grew up in the farms."

@ManyovuG said

"Adoption of Western standards leads to rubbish like "Black Tax". If you don't want to contribute to your family, don't. We are raised and taught to help one another, less fortunate. And the basic tenet is that you can't help if you are compromised."

@UNEQUAL_EC said:

"And people act like we don't want to help our families. The is a difference between me helping you better yourself and you demanding that I do something for you. I can help a family member with school, driver's license, but what if he/she doesn't want that..wants money every month."

@MehlamiP said:

"There’s a certain background that allows for siblings to help each other and that background no longer exists in most families. The conversation should extend to that. It does not help when your effort feeds a bad culture."

K.O speaks on black tax and how it affects friendships as well

Briefly News previously reported that rapper K.O spoke about black tax and why it affects friendships as well.

The rapper divided Twitter by saying black tax burdens people who can afford it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News