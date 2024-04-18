The University of South Africa has launched an investigation into allegations of cheating at the university

It discovered that the number of cases relating to academic dishonesty come mostly from postgraduate students

South Africans believed that the online exam system opened the door for many students to cheat during their examinations

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Mzansi is disappointed in the students whom UNISA is investigating for cheating. Images: mediaphotos and Georgii Boronin. Images are used for illustrative purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — The University of South Africa says its postgraduate students are the most dishonest academics. As such, it will investigate them.

Almost 1500 students to be investigated

According to SABC News, the university's Vice Principal for Institutional Development, Ramagoai Magano, held a press briefing in Pretoria on 17 April. Although students reported glitches in the university's online invigilator application, 1456 cases will be investigated. Magano said that these cases include plagiarism and non-adherence. The university has already instituted formal hearings, which started on 25 March.

The online system must be scrapped: Mzansi

Netizens on Facebook believed that UNISA must do away with its online examination system.

Reff Roll Muzibukwe said:

"The online exam must be scrapped. I saw a UNISA student write an exam with the help of their tutor in one of the internet Cafes."

Nick Malesela Moloto said:

"SA needs a new government to sweep out the dirt. A very strict government."

Hinchcliff Baliso said:

"Just expel them all. Send a clear, unambiguous message to cheaters."

Masemola Masemola said:

"Everything is messed up with this government."

Asmo Gumede said:

"They lie. Ask me. I know."

DK Tee Maki Mathiase said:

"This online system must be cancelled. We need venue-based exams."

2 Walter Sisulu University students caught cheating

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two Walter Sisulu University students were caught cheating in 2023.

The university recently installed a surveillance system that recorded the students cheating in the examination.

The university announced that the students would undergo disciplinary action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News