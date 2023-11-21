Amapiano artists Kamo Mphela and Toss broke the internet with their viral dance clip

The video garnered many positive reactions from netizens, but some are not feeling it

Kamo has been dubbed the girl with many faces because people think she looks different every time they see her

Kamo Mphela and Toss had people talking as they danced to her hit song 'Dalie'. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx, @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

When two of Amapiano's finest dancers get together for a dance video, magic sure will happen. This was the outcome of Kamo Mphela and Toss' recent viral video, where they broke it down on the dance floor.

Kamo and Toss break the internet

Singers Kamo Mphela and Toss broke the internet with their viral dance clip. They shared a choreographed dance to Kamo's hit song Dalie.

The video was originally shared on Toss' Instagram stories and was re-shared on X by blog @MDNnewss.

Watch it below:

Mzansi has mixed reactions to the dance

The video received numerous positive responses from online users, yet there are dissenting opinions.

Kamo was dubbed the girl with many faces because people think she looks different every time they see her. Just like in the video:

@IbongweNtinde said:

"Kamo and her 1 million faces."

@nicholas_masuku mentioned:

"RIP to Killer Kau, I remember Kamo and Killer rocking the last part of the routine at Vaal tech."

@UrbanStreetZA mentioned:

"No one can outperform Kamo mphela when it comes to dancing in this universe."

@ZeeRight joked:

"This is what 2 faced thinks they’re doing on stage."

@maryjanexplored asked:

"How many faces does Kamo have?"

@Thee_Kid777

"Why does Kamo Mphela look different? She changes her face like that one Kardashian."

@VanDerMohammed mentioned:

"It's been over 5 years and Kamo Mphela still looks different every time she comes out in public, she has over 100 faces."

@boniswaaaa said:

"I’d pay to watch them."

