New Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says young defender Malibongwe Khoza will be a star

The 20-year-old has impressed Mngqithi during pre-season and could feature for the PSL champions next season

Local football fans shared their excitement for Khoza on social media as they praised coach Mngqithi for pushing young talent

Young defender Malibongwe Khoza will be the next exciting Mzansi football prospect, said Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

The new Maswandana head coach sang the praises of the 20-year-old defender and said the player will get his chance next season.

Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Manqoba Mngqithi backs a youngster to shine at the club. Image: Masandawana.

After starting his new role at the club, Mngqithi said he was impressed by Khoza during pre-season and said fans should expect to see Khoza show off his skills.

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to introduce a new star

Mngqithi speaks about Khoza in the video below:

Speaking on the Sundowns podcast, Mngqithi said Khoza would surprise fans next season, while the coach promised that the team would be more attacking under his tutelage.

Mngqithi said:

"I think the boy [Khoza] will be something else; the boy will surprise many people. Don't be surprised if you see him starting a match, and a big match, for that matter. He is showing very good signs; technically, he is very good, he's strong aerially and looks slow, but he's not the slowest of players. But he's also intelligent and brave."

Fans are excited

Local football fans expressed their excitement on social media, saying they look forward to seeing if Khoza can live up to Mngqithi's expectations.

Abells Dhlamini is exctied:

"Bring him on, coach; we want to see him."

Nduli Zamcolo Bonganie is happy:

"That's what I'm talking about, Manqoba; I like young players."

Lindile Mbango cannot wait:

"I can't wait to see these boys dazzling their skills and winning trophies."

Shalom Gagayi hopes for the best:

"Continue introducing our young stars, as long as they will not choke."

King Mayaya Makhala called for patience:

"Don't rush him."

