Pep Guardiola singled out Wydad goalkeeper El Mehdi Benabid for praise after Manchester City’s 2-0 win in the FIFA Club World Cup

Benabid was a key signing by Rulani Mokwena, who advocated for the Moroccan shot-stopper during the mid-season transfer window

Guardiola applauded Benabid’s footwork and distribution, saying it gave Wydad a tactical edge in defence despite the defeat

Wydad Athletic Club made their highly anticipated debut in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup earlier this week, taking on English champions Manchester City in a challenging opening fixture. The Moroccan giants, participating in the newly formatted 32-team tournament in the United States, were defeated 2-0 but showed flashes of promise under pressure.

Despite the result, attention quickly turned to individual performances , with one of Rulani Mokwena’s lesser-heralded signings stealing the spotlight.

Benabid catches Guardiola’s eye

While South African winger Thembinkosi Lorch, signed on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns – showed glimpses of his trademark flair, it was Moroccan goalkeeper El Mehdi Benabid who left a lasting impression on Guardiola.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper joined Wydad during the January transfer window after falling down the pecking order at AS FAR Rabat. According to reports, Mokwena strongly advocated for his arrival to strengthen the squad for both domestic competition and the Club World Cup challenge.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola praised Benabid’s modern skillset and composure under pressure.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The Wydad goalkeeper is outstanding,” the City manager told Le Site Info Sport. “He helped Wydad gain defensive superiority with his excellent footwork and long-range distribution.”

Modern goalkeeping praised

Guardiola, who has long championed ball-playing goalkeepers in his systems at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, noted how Benabid disrupted City’s pressing strategy.

“He removed a group of balls with his feet, allowing Wydad to escape pressure and create openings. His long balls into the final third were very effective,” Guardiola added.

Mokwena's legacy at Wydad

Despite Wydad’s dip in domestic form and Mokwena being placed on special leave before being replaced by Mohamed Amine Benhachem, the influence of the South African tactician is still visible.

Mokwena bid farewell to the Red Castle at the end of the season, but Lorch remained at the club, and he's participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, with decisions about a permanent move from Sundowns to be discussed at the end of the competition.

Benabid’s rise, along with Lorch’s promising display, are signs that Mokwena’s transfer decisions may yet bear fruit, even in his absence.

Despite Wydad’s 2-0 defeat in their Group G opener, the South African winger stood out with a fearless, commanding display that left many wondering whether a permanent move away from Mamelodi Sundowns might be on the cards.

Chiefs legend slams Wydad fans over Mokwena abuse

Briefly News also reported that a Kaizer Chiefs legend criticised Wydad fans over the way they treated South African coach Rulani Mokwena.

The former Bafana Bafana star showed his support for the ex-Sundowns mentor and explained some of the challenge the South African tactician has encountered while coaching in Morocco.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News