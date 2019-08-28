Pallance Dladla's biography: age, height, wife, and movies

Pallance Dladla is a South African actor known for several TV roles, particularly for his role as Shadow in the 2019 Netflix drama titled Shadow. The actor has also won several awards, including the SAFTA Award.

Pallance Dladla's passion for acting started at an early age. In 2010, he wrote a play that was the runner-up in the Milk and Bread nationwide DALRO scholarship competition. In his early career stages, he was also the winner of the ACT/DALRO/Nedbank Scholarships Development.

Profile summary

Full name Pallance Dladla Gender Male Date of birth 22nd August 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Johannesburg, Gauteng province, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Single School Parktown Boys' High School Profession Actor Net worth $2 million Instagram @pallancedladla

Pallance Dladla's biography

Where is Pallance Dladla from? Born in Johannesburg, the actor was raised in Soweto town. His father was not around, so he was raised primarily by his grandfather, and according to the actor, his grandpa named him "Pallance" after the actor Jack Palance. Dladla is very close with his mum and has frequently posted her on his Instagram page.

How old is Pallance Dladla?

As of 2022, Pallance Dladla's age is 30 years old. He was born on 22nd August 1992.

Education

The South African actor went to Parktown Boys' High School on Wellington Road, close to Park Town Mansion.

Career

Dladla started his career in 2010 in the TV series 4Play: S*x Tips for Girls as Jimmy. The following, he chose to go with a friend who was attending an audition for the contest Class Act. He made the last-minute decision to participate with his friend, making it to the final team.

He, however, was not the winner. This did not make him lose hope as he landed a role in the TV series Wild at Heart as Mohato. His career picked up after that, and since then, he began landing various acting roles.

His big break was in 2019 when he landed a major role on Netflix titled Shadow. The show, which was fully South African, premiered on 8th March 2019. He appeared in eight episodes of the show.

Pallance Dladla's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb, his acting credits include:

Year of release Movie Role acted Pre-production King Dog Khotso 2021 Dead Places Elliot 2021 Dam Themba 2019 Shadow Shadow 2016-2018 Isibaya Jabu / Jabulani 'Jabu' Zungu 2017 Zulu Wedding Zulu 2015 Tempy Pushas X 2015 The Message Joker 2014 Hard to Get TK 2013 Avenged Thulani 2012 Wild at Heart Mohato 2010 4Play: S*x Tips for Girls Jimmy

Pallance Dladla awards

Some of the actor's awards include:

2010: Best Actor Award of the internationally recognized Scholarship Program.

Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama Series

2010: Best Original Script Writer for his work in the Award Winning Parktown Boys High Play.

2010: Best Actor Award for his work in the Parktown Boys High’s Bread & Milk Play.

Is Pallance Dladla married?

Pallance Dladla's wife's identity is unknown at this time because it looks like the actor is neither in a relationship nor married.

Who is Pallance Dladla's child?

The actor does not have any kids yet.

Are Candice Modiselle and Pallance Dladla dating?

Although none of them has mentioned anything about being a thing, there have been rumours that Pallance and Candice are dating. Candice is an actress and television host from South Africa.

How tall is Pallance Dladla?

Pallance Dladla's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres), and he weighs 136 pounds (62 kilograms). The actor has black eyes and hair.

What is Pallance Dladla's net worth?

According to Glusea, his net worth is estimated to be $2 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Where is Pallance Dladla now?

The talented actor currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. He also has an upcoming role in the film King Dog.

Pallance Dladla is no ordinary actor. He works hard and does not believe in being entitled to roles without proving himself. His Instagram post on the subject proves that he has a rather strong opinion on the subject.

