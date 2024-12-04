Sdumo Mtshali, nominated for Best Actor at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards, expressed gratitude for the recognition

Reflecting on his career, he emphasised that every role has shaped him, with iNumber Number being particularly significant as his launchpad into the industry

Despite facing several challenges, Mtshali is thankful for his loyal fans, especially the older generation who have supported him throughout his journey

Briefly News Entertainment Awards nominee Sdumo Mtshali recently spoke about his nomination and 14-year career in the South African film and TV industry.

Briefly News Awards nominee Sdumo Mtshali reflected on his career. Image: @sdumo.mtshali

Sdumo Mtshali grateful for his Briefly News Awards nod

Veteran actor Sdumo Mtshali is over the moon over his Briefly News Awards nomination. The star, who is nominated in the Best Actor category alongside other big names in the industry, including Thabo Mnguni, Sicelo Buthelezi, Mduduzi Mabaso and Pallance Dladla, said it's good to be appreciated and seen. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the Isibaya actor said:

"It’s pretty cool. In this line of work—or any work—it’s rare to be truly recognized. So being seen and appreciated feels amazing. It’s not about waiting for the country’s grand awards but knowing your work resonates with people.

"After 14 years in this industry, it’s been a journey of growth, gratitude, and self-discovery. Consistency and growth are some of the hardest things to maintain, but I’m humbled by this nomination. My journey has been deeply spiritual, personal, and about facing my own shadows while walking closely with uJesu. I feel incredibly blessed."

Sdumo Mtshali reflects on his career and most rewarding role

Speaking about the impact of the roles he has portrayed over the years, Mtshali said he can not choose one as they have all played a different role in moulding him into the actor he is today. He added:

"I wouldn’t say one role has been more rewarding than another because it’s always about the people you work with. It’s a give-and-take, where you inspire each other. If I had to choose, though, I’d say working on iNumber Number was especially rewarding—meeting people, watching them grow, and reconnecting years later to see how far they’ve come.

"I also credit iNumber Number as my launching pad into the film industry. I’ve been working with Quizzical Pictures for so long, starting from Class Act, and they continue to create amazing projects like iNumber Number—and there’s another one coming soon, but I can’t share details yet."

Mtshali on the evolution of the SA entertainment industry

After being in the industry for over a decade, the iNumber Number star is the perfect candidate to speak about how the industry has evolved and what needs to be done. The Briefly News Entertainment Awards nominee said:

"It’s been a pleasure to see how the industry has given young Black filmmakers opportunities to work, fail, learn, and create. I hope future filmmakers stop viewing the industry solely as something to take from and instead focus on what they can bring to it—that’s what truly builds the industry.

"We already know it’s not properly regulated; many talented stars and storytellers die poor or struggle to find work. While people talk about gatekeepers and opening up the industry, I always ask: What are you bringing to it?"

Sdumo Mtshali on facing challenges in the industry

The actor noted that his illustrious career was not without challenges. He said he has faced several challenges, including budget cuts, getting dubbed for his work, and not receiving royalties. He said:

"I’ve faced many challenges in this industry. One major issue every storyteller dreads is getting that call: 'Eish mfethu, the budget.' There’s so much—from exploitation and struggling to understand your worth to not receiving residuals or royalties."

Sdumo Mtshali grateful for fans voting for him

The actor also thanked his fans who have come through for him and voted in the Briefly News Awards Best Actor category. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, the Isibaya star added:

"I'm incredibly grateful, especially to the fans and supporters—some have been with me since my theatre days in Durban, while others joined during Class Act or when they first saw me on screen.

"Some didn't like me at first, but eventually came around. It's interesting to see fans from different generations, watching them grow while new ones come in. I'm especially thankful to oGogo, who are the biggest TV viewers and have supported me from day one."

