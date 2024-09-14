A Nigerian man was arrested at the OR Tambo airport after he tried to smuggle cocaine into the country

Over R13 million worth of drugs has been seized in just the past two months at the airport alone

South Africans questioned when foreign nationals would be stopped from using the country as their playground

South Africans are tired of foreign nationals committing crimes in the country.

Saffas are calling for the mass deportation of all foreigners after a Nigerian drug mule was arrested at OR Thambo.

South Africans are calling for Nigerians to be deported after a drug mule was arrested at OR Tambo airport trying to smuggle cocaine. Image: @SAPoliceService (Twitter)/ Ziyaad Douglas.

Source: Getty Images

The man landed in the country from Sao Paulo in Brazil and was due to fly out to Nigeria afterwards.

Cocaine found in headphones

While at the airport, the man was spotted handing over airline headphones to a cleaner.

Suspecting that something was fishy with the situation, a multidisciplinary team confiscated the headphones and found cocaine hidden in them.

The man was arrested, but the cleaner managed to escape. Police have since launched a manhunt for him.

R12 million worth of cocaine seized

The latest arrest comes on the heels of a major crackdown on the illicit drug trafficking trade in the country.

In the past two months, police have arrested nine drug traffickers at the airport and seized over R13 million worth of drugs. R12 million of that total is from cocaine.

Mzansi wants mass deportations

Following the release of the news, South Africans have called on the government to deport illegal foreigners in the country, especially Nigerians.

On social media, many noted how other countries dealt with Nigerians and urged South Africa to do the same.

@98_verity asked:

“The rest of the world is banning them from their countries; what are we waiting for?”

@KevinAndile_ joked that it was always the same nation of people:

“It’s always jollofs.”

@MGk18043 noted how criminals were getting inventive:

”Crooks are creative. Using headphones as a tool to smuggle drugs is just another level. A big applause to the officials who detected the move. Nigerians eish.”

@lindamagalakanq suggested they be banned:

“Just ban Nigerians from entering the country.”

@Thembampanza13:

“Nigerians always see South Africa as their playground.”

@Malumz1128540 had an idea of what should be done:

“Mass deportation and strict restrictions/regulations on Nigerian passports are the best solutions.”

@PressPlaySA added:

“These people are a serious problem; one day, every country will ban them⛔️.”

5 Nigerians arrested for drug dealing

Briefly News previously reported on another instance where Nigerian nationals were arrested for dealing in drugs.

The Secunda Hawks nabbed five Nigerian nationals in Evander after receiving a tip-off about suspicious activities at a house.

Charges against the men include drug dealing, interfering with police duties, and contravening the Immigration Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News