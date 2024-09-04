Three of the Mexican suspects arrested in connection with drug trafficking abandoned their hopes of getting bail

The men were among five suspects arrested during an operation which uncovered a drug lab in Groblersdal in Limpopo

The other two suspects continue their fight to be released on bail even after they were remanded at their previous appearance

LIMPOPO — Three of the men arrested during a multi-billion drug bust in Limpopo have abandoned their bid to be released from prison.

Limpopo drug bust suspects remanded

IOL reported that the five men who were arrested in Groblersdal in Limpopo during a drug buat appeared in court. They were found on a farm which manufactured drugs to the value of R2 billion and were charged with manufacturing, dealing and possessing illicit drugs.

The two South African men, Simphiwe Khumalo and Frederick Botha, continued to apply for bail. They appeared in court on 3 September, but their case was postponed after the state found no reason to grant them bail.

South Africans comment on the case

Netizens on Facebook shared their reactions to the news that the suspects abandoned bail.

Matsarane Mmina Tau said:

"No Nigerian in sight."

RSA Citizen said:

"South Africa's borders are open. Everyone is welcome. Even Libyans and Mexicans."

Abzar Abbey Seema noted:

"Lock them up forever."

Broer Juju said:

"It's our favourite tourists who happened to be loved and not suspected most of the time."

Mangaliso Vuso asked:

"Remember what happened to our girl who got busted in Thailand?"

Foreign nationals arrested in drug bust

In a related article, Briefly News wrote about another drug bust in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Police Service uncovered powder and capsules when they raided suspects' homes for the illegal substances.

The drugs they found were worth R3 million, and they found foreign nationals at the location. They were charged with dealing drugs as well as contravening the Immigration Act.

