Brazilian Drug Trafficking Suspects Abandon Bail, SA Suspects Fight for Bail
- Three of the Mexican suspects arrested in connection with drug trafficking abandoned their hopes of getting bail
- The men were among five suspects arrested during an operation which uncovered a drug lab in Groblersdal in Limpopo
- The other two suspects continue their fight to be released on bail even after they were remanded at their previous appearance
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
LIMPOPO — Three of the men arrested during a multi-billion drug bust in Limpopo have abandoned their bid to be released from prison.
Limpopo drug bust suspects remanded
IOL reported that the five men who were arrested in Groblersdal in Limpopo during a drug buat appeared in court. They were found on a farm which manufactured drugs to the value of R2 billion and were charged with manufacturing, dealing and possessing illicit drugs.
The two South African men, Simphiwe Khumalo and Frederick Botha, continued to apply for bail. They appeared in court on 3 September, but their case was postponed after the state found no reason to grant them bail.
South Africans comment on the case
Netizens on Facebook shared their reactions to the news that the suspects abandoned bail.
Matsarane Mmina Tau said:
"No Nigerian in sight."
RSA Citizen said:
"South Africa's borders are open. Everyone is welcome. Even Libyans and Mexicans."
Abzar Abbey Seema noted:
"Lock them up forever."
Broer Juju said:
"It's our favourite tourists who happened to be loved and not suspected most of the time."
Mangaliso Vuso asked:
"Remember what happened to our girl who got busted in Thailand?"
Foreign nationals arrested in drug bust
In a related article, Briefly News wrote about another drug bust in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.
The South African Police Service uncovered powder and capsules when they raided suspects' homes for the illegal substances.
The drugs they found were worth R3 million, and they found foreign nationals at the location. They were charged with dealing drugs as well as contravening the Immigration Act.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za