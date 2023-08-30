Dr Nandipha Magudumana is facing five separate cases of fraud totalling almost R23 million

The state has argued that the fraud cases make Magudumana a flight risk if she were awarded bail

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko opposed Magudumana being awarded bail because she has no regard for the law

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana's bail hearing has revealed just how much trouble the disgraced doctor is in for her role in Thabo Bester's escape.

The state revealed that Magudumana has been levelled with five separate cases of fraud amounting to almost R23 million, making her a serious flight risk.

The state argued against Magudumana being awarded bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 29 August.

State lists reasons why Magudumana should be denied bail

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko told the court that because of the fraud cases, Magudumana has everything to lose by remaining in the country.

The prosecutor added that Magudumana evaded police for 11 months and fled South Africa using a passport that didn't belong to her, showing that she has no regard for the law, EWN reported.

Maguduma's jail release attempts fail

Dr Nandipha decided to apply for bail four months after she was arrested in Tanzania after her attempts to have the apprehension and extradition ruled unlawful failed.

The application was dismissed by Free State High Court judge Phillip Loubser, who claimed Magudumana gave her consent to return to South Africa when she told police that she wanted to go home to her children, Mail & Guardian reported.

Mzansi divided by Magudumana's bail bid

Below are some comments:

@JonathanViceroy claimed:

"That is the face of flight risk."

@Sana_H8 said:

"Let her free. I'll save her."

@SbewuThaPrince demanded:

"Deny it."

@majoyana31 criticised:

"I think the state is way too personal with this case."

@ThePatr42976848 said:

"No bail, she was Thabo's right hand. She wants to go out to continue with her scams."

@robjunior1234 cautioned:

"If she gets bail, you won't see her again. Expect another jail break."

Dr Nandipha claims she was forced to flee SA

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, threw her boyfriend under the bus, hoping to get bail.

Magudumana finally decided to apply for bail on Tuesday, 29 August, four months after she was arrested in Tanzania after fleeing South Africa.

During court proceedings, Magudumana's lawyer read her letter explaining why she should be granted bail.

