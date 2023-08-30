Nongcebo Faith Ntombela, the woman who allegedly hired a hitman to kill a cop husband, appeared in court

Ntombela reportedly engaged with the media and was seen smiling and posing for pictures

She was caught after a hitman spilled the beans about who hired him to kill Captain Thomas Ntombela

DURBAN - The wife of a slain KwaZulu-Natal police officer seemed unbothered when she appeared in court for hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

Nongcebo Faith Ntombela is standing trial for the murder of her husband, Captain Thomas Ntombela, who was a member of the eThekwini metro VIP protection unit. Images: Stock Photo & Darren Stewart

Nongcebo Faith Ntombela made her first appearance at the Umlazi Magistrate's Court. She has been charged with the murder of Captain Thomas Ntombela, an eThekwini metro VIP protection unit member.

Wife accused of hubby's murder poses in court

According to TimesLIVE, Nongcebo was not camera shy when she appeared in the dock. She was seen smiling and reportedly posed for the media.

The state told the court that they would be opposing her bail. The state prosecutor said they still needed to verify Nongcebo's residential address and ensure the safety of the state witnesses.

Her bail hiring was postponed until 5 September for further investigations. She will be remanded in jail for seven days.

Wife exposed by hitman

According to IOL, the police officer's wife was exposed by one of the hitmen she allegedly hired.

Mandlenkosi Mzo Ntombela, not related to the deceased, told the authorities that a woman hired him to carry out the hit on the respected cop.

Mandlenkosi said she called him, gave him a car and money for petrol and pointed out where he should hide while awaiting his mark.

South Africans weigh in on the cops murder

Ismail Ahmed said:

"Welcome to SA the land of the Nkabi and lawlessness. Money makes the head turn. Pathetic."

Tshifhiwa Muofhe said:

"They are a problem, but we can't live without them."

Tebogo Modikwe said:

"Guys, stop getting married in community of property."

Eric Bolwang said:

"Greedy, she wanted to benefit."

