Brickz's biography, age, spouse, songs, albums, awards, profile, is he dead?

The story of Brickz is like a script of a Hollywood movie. He became famous for his extraordinary musical talent. But then, the renowned Kwaito artist is mostly remembered for being sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping his niece in 2013.

Brickz is a popular South African Kwaito artist. Photo: @babyboygonbrich

Source: Twitter

Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz is a South African musician whose immense musical prowess caught the attention of top South African producer DJ Cleo. He remains one of the most successful Kwaito artists who took the genre of music to another level with his hit songs. Brickz Sweety My Baby and Tjovitjosang are part of them.

Brickz's profile summary

Full name : Sipho Ndlovu

: Sipho Ndlovu Stage name : Brickz

: Brickz Date of birth : February 1981

: February 1981 Birthplace : Zola, Johannesburg, South Africa

: Zola, Johannesburg, South Africa Age : 40 years old

: 40 years old Occupation : Musician

: Musician Genre: Kwaito

Kwaito Nationality: South Africa

Brickz's background and career

Brickz grew up in Zola, a small town in Johannesburg, South Africa. The talented South African artist began his professional career by singing in gospel choirs before joining his first music band where he was nicknamed Half Brickz because he was the youngest person in the group.

Later on, he was discovered by a famous producer, DJ Cleo. In 2005, he released his debut album Face Brick, a Kwaito album with some reggae influence. The album was partly inspired by events of his life, including his love life and township occurrences.

The project even featured a track dedicated to his late mother. This talented musician has gone to release several songs and albums to establish himself as one of the leading artists in South Africa. Brickz Andapende is one famous song that became a fans' favourite.

How old is Brickz?

Although his date of birth is not precisely known, it is assumed that the renowned musician was born in Zola in February 1981. Brickz age is 40 years as of 2021.

Brickz's record labels

Brickz was formerly signed to DJ Cleo label, Will Street Productions before he landed another deal with Ghetto Ruff Records. He reportedly owns Brigade Records. Brickz also became a member of TS Records, which is owned by another former Cleo protege.

His spouse

Brickz Mabrigado, as the media call him, seems to be separated from his wife before going to jail. However, not much is known about Brickz's wife. The 40-year-old has a girlfriend, Cazo Cas, a rapper based in Johannesburg.

Brickz's real name is Sipho Ndlovu. Photo: @MoveMag

Source: Twitter

Brickz's songs and albums

Sipho Ndlovu's songs are not only popular in South Africa but also beyond the shores of his country. The South African artist discography is given below:

Andapende (Zola Mix)

Lwandle

Stokfeleni

Indaba Yami

Intlupheko

Makhuzwayo

Karapau (Interlude)

Left Right

Andaphenda (Eskhaleni Mix)

S’gub Somjondolo

Rest In Peace (Sis Nengi)

Eskeem

Abangani

Lesghubhu (Chronic Kulcha Mix)

Les'ghuibu

Sgantsontso

Shovel'ekishini

Sweetie My Baby

Huwe Baby

P.M.R. (Picture Me Rolling) [RIP 2 Pac]

Carwash

FREAKSHOW (feat. QEDJ)

Uzo'gcwala

Siyan'duduza

Intro

Tjovito

Andapende(Zola mix)

Abant’abasha

Explosive

Uzo’gcwala

Into Engidiayo

Askies

chronicstrumental

andapende (eskhaleni mix)

Andapende (Zola Mix}

Club Benga

Ubusha Bethu

les'ghubhu

Dripped

Sweety Ma Baby

Tjovitjo

Sweety My Baby

Eskeem Esingalali

Andapende

Es'tokfeleni

Amafestival

Swimming Pool

Mshele Kahle

Tofolux

Maponya Mall

Brickz trended on social media after after a video of him singing in jail surfaced online. Photo: @yomzansilive

Source: Twitter

Brickz's awards

The artist has scored several South African Music Awards nominations while winning some in the course of his career. Some of his award nominations include the following:

Best Kwaito Album Face Brick (2005)

Best Newcomer Face Brick (2005)

Song of the Year Sweety My Baby

Best Kwaito Album Es'tokfeleni (2008)

Best Kwaito Album Stop Nonsense (2009)

Metro FM Awards

Best Kwaito Album Es'tokfeleni (2007)

Besides the nominations, it is interesting to note that he has also walked home with some awards, including the following:

Best Kwaito Album Face Brick

Best Newcomer

Best Kwaito Album Es'tokfeleni

Best Kwaito Album Stop Nonsense

Why is Brickz in jail?

In 2013, Brickz niece accused the artist of raping her at his rented house in Northgate. Consequently, he was charged to court and afterwards sentenced to 15 years in prison for the offence. The Kwaito maestro is currently serving his time at the Krugersdorp Correctional Services facility in South Africa.

Brickz's latest news

Brickz is trending on social media after a tweep shared a video of the disgraced star singing in jail. In the clip, the Kwaito musician leads a prison choir in song. He is wearing his full orange prison uniform in the video. The choir was shooting a music video, it seems.

Tweeps have shared mixed reactions to the footage. Some people praised Brickz for joining the prison choir while others said they miss him. Check out some of the comments below:

@tshepy_chazen wrote:

"There's something very calm about him."

@Neliswa_shezi05 commented:

"Imagine adding DJ Fresh and Euphonik, this would be a banger."

@Dineomartha4 said:

"He even gained weight."

@CuddlesJust wrote:

"I hope he is rehabilitated and comes back to be a positive member of society."

@Lereng_ commented:

"This video is a preparation for parole, this is a publicity stunt, rehabilitation is a long and hard process, I doubt he is near ready to be trusted around small girls and vulnerable women."

@thokozaniiii added:

"Hope he comes back a changed man... respect to him for admitting and serving his time, we miss you Brickz Mabrigadoh."

Is Brickz dead?

No, Brickz is not dead. He is alive and healthy. The artist even claimed to have joined the prison choir in a bid to reconnect with his spiritual side. According to his girlfriend, he seems fulfilled being a part of the group. In her words:

He’s just very happy that he’s part of the choir and he’s getting to sing his heart out just like when he was little. He has a group of guys he works out with on a daily basis, so there’s actually a lot he can do right now. He is in happy spirits.

Brickz is seen as one of the "bad boys" of the Kwaito genre. This is because he has been involved in numerous controversies, including drug scandals and sexual assault. Even his close friend DJ Cleo once told the press that the artist was high on drugs while receiving an award for the Best Kwaito Album. But then, his fans hope that he would come out of prison as a better person.

Source: Briefly.co.za