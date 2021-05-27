Hip-hop music in South Africa became famous because of the relentless effort of people like DJ Dimplez. After defining his passion, he was willing to get things straight, and so far, he has not had any regrets for switching his course of study while at Wits University. However, it looks like South Africa’s music industry may have lost one of its truest enablers since the Deejay was confirmed dead on Sunday, 6th of March, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Deejay Dimplez at JOJO Rooftop Lounge. Photo: @JOJO Rooftop Lounge

Source: Facebook

DJ Dimplez was a notable deejay in South Africa. Since he stepped into the music entertainment industry, he walked his way to the top of his career with focus and consistency. Shortly before his first interview on Channel O, he came up with his present stage name. Additionally, he was once nominated for the South African Music Award for Best Music Video of the Year. Condolence messages have kept pouring in since his family's spokesperson confirmed his passing away.

DJ Dimplez profiles summary

DJ Dimplez's real name: Boitumelo Athiel Mooi

Boitumelo Athiel Mooi Nickname : DJ Dimplez

: DJ Dimplez Gender : Male

: Male Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth: Diepkloof, Soweto Cape Town, South Africa

Diepkloof, Soweto Cape Town, South Africa Current residence: He lived in South Africa before his death

He lived in South Africa before his death Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'9"

: 5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 176

176 Weight in kilograms: 80

80 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Relationship status: Single

Single University : Wits University

: Wits University Profession : Deejay

: Deejay Social media: @djdimplez

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

Tumi was born in Cape Town, South Africa. He is best known for his stage name as DJ Dimplez. What is DJ Dimplez's real name? His birth name is Tumi Mooi. Yet, there is no information on DJ Dimplez's age, parents, and siblings. Although little is known about his childhood days, he had a flair for music when he was younger.

While schooling at Wits University, he switched from a commerce degree to sports psychology. He discovered that following his passion is more important than pursuing money.

Since DJ Dimplez enjoys the hip-hop music genre, he honed his skills. In the process, he joined the Wits DJ Society, hoping to find gigs at student parties and local clubs. From there, he founded the Pop Bottles movement. Based on DJ Dimplez's story, the idea came when he wanted to host his birthday party. Sharing his experience later, he said:

I was very clear about the idea. I wanted to create a different, branded hip hop experience. By then I’d been DJing for five years, so I knew the scene well. Nothing much happened on Sundays, and taking the party out onto a deck in the afternoon would be a whole new experience.

Tumi dishing out music. Photo: @Cubaña Southgate

Source: Facebook

DJ Dimplez career

Initially called DJ Tumi, Dimplez's career began in 2004. When he attended Johannesburg events, including Reality and 115, his consideration for Deejaying began to gather momentum. Eventually, he bought his equipment in 2003 and launched out in 2004.

He had a little issue with choosing the perfect stage name when he was starting. Names like Tombstone and Tumiza were part of the consideration. When he eventually settled for DJ Dimplez, he experienced a major transformation in his career. The first four years were challenging as he worked daily from coffee shops.

However, the hip-hop music genre was not popular in those days, but the DJ committed himself. He worked with Miller for five years and Vuzu and Channel O for seven years. Tumi played in notable clubhouses in Johannesburg and at corporate events. A few of them include Blacks Only Comedy and The Apprentice SA Finale.

As he began to win more fans, opportunities to travel began to beckon on him. Also, he played alongside some prominent DJs in the country, including DJ Oskido, DJ Fresh, DJ S’bu, DJ Kenzhero, and Milkshake.

DJ Dimplez's songs

One of DJ Dimplez's albums, Kubu, was released on the 29th of November, 2019. Among several other hit songs, DJ Dimplez's new song, DALA WHAT YOU MUST, had more than 128,000 views on YouTube. So far, some of the songs he has released are:

We Ain't Leaving (feat. Anatii & L-Tido)

(feat. Anatii & L-Tido) Way Up (feat. Cassper Nyovest & JR)

(feat. Cassper Nyovest & JR) Bae Coupe ( feat. Ice Prince, Emmy Gee & Riky Rick)

feat. Ice Prince, Emmy Gee & Riky Rick) Her (feat. Cassper Nyovest, Anatii & Maggz)

(feat. Cassper Nyovest, Anatii & Maggz) Let Me Go (feat. Mae & AB Crazy)

(feat. Mae & AB Crazy) Yaya (feat. DreamTeam & Anatii)

(feat. DreamTeam & Anatii) Clean in This B (feat. Burna Boy)

(feat. Burna Boy) Criminal (feat. Tumi Molekane, Buffalo Soldier, Reason & Anatii)

(feat. Tumi Molekane, Buffalo Soldier, Reason & Anatii) kwaMkhize (feat. Siya Shezi, Yanga & Ginger Breadman)

(feat. Siya Shezi, Yanga & Ginger Breadman) They Wanna Know (feat. RED BUTTON & SFS)

(feat. RED BUTTON & SFS) Good Times (feat. Sphum, Breeze & Chad Da Don)

(feat. Sphum, Breeze & Chad Da Don) All Down (feat. Blayze, AB Crazy & Nadia Nakai)

(feat. Blayze, AB Crazy & Nadia Nakai) Toast (feat. George Avakian & JR)

(feat. George Avakian & JR) Your Girl (Umuntuwakho)

(Umuntuwakho) We Know (feat. Moneoa & Towdee Mac)

(feat. Moneoa & Towdee Mac) Buza (feat. Maggz & RED BUTTON)

(feat. Maggz & RED BUTTON) Bet It All (feat. Maggz & Kimosabe)

(feat. Maggz & Kimosabe) Usabani (feat. Redbutton & Maraza)

(feat. Redbutton & Maraza) The Don (feat. Khuli Chana, Pound & Gemini Major)

(feat. Khuli Chana, Pound & Gemini Major) Thandolwakho (feat. AB Crazy & Zuluboy)

Tumi at an INK Entertainment function. Photo: @INK Entertainment

Source: Facebook

DJ Dimplez's rape scandal

Recently, the DJ found himself in the wrong book of the media following a rape scandal with a woman, Ms Mamdiarah ’Kinky’ Diakoumpa. She claims that DJ Dimplez and herself met at Cassper Nyovest's 2020 birthday celebration. Unfortunately, he was overdrunk to remember anything that had happened that night. As a result, he claims that the woman raped him.

In her claim, she gave him R100 to buy morning-after pills, but it was not enough to get the drugs. She tried the coke and aspirin to hinder her from getting pregnant, but it did not work out. Eventually, she got pregnant, and the DJ was not pleased to hear that.

She shared a video of Dimplez and herself to prove her points, which she took with his iPhone. Videos of him booking hotels were also taken to help him recollect what happened. While everyone looked forward to reading DJ Dimplez's facts on the matter, he shared the following on his social media platform:

On the advice of my legal representatives, I wish to not address the matter any further on social media or any other public platform. Nor am I at liberty to do so, as the matter is before the relevant authorities.

DJ Dimplez's cause of death

South Africa’s social media was thrown into a mournful state on the 6th of March, 2022, after news broke that DJ Dimplez had passed away. Most fans became more interested in the cause of his death because he was last seen gracing the funeral service of South African rapper Riky Rick a few days before the announcement of his passing.

According to the family’s spokesperson, Shekeshe Mokgosi, the rapper died from a brain haemorrhage even though he was rushed to the hospital. In his words, Shekeshe said:

Yes it is true, DJ Dimplez has passed away on Sunday afternoon; We would like to be given time to grieve as the family is still coming to terms with the news. We confirm that he succumbed to a brain haemorrhage, unfortunately, we can't share any more details as we are requesting privacy during this difficult time.

DJ Dimplez's net worth

This iconic South African Deejay's net worth is estimated at $2 million. Apart from being a Deejay, he is associated with events and podcasts known as Pop bottles and Popcast, respectively.

His songs are popular among listeners and have acquired impressive streams and downloads on various streaming platforms. These and many more are some of DJ Dimplez's revenue sources.

With persistence, DJ Dimplez has walked his way to the top. His fans looked forward to getting better entertainment stuff from him in the future, but they have been left reeling from the disappointment of his demise. They can only hope that his previous works in the industry remain a legacy and a blueprint for the coming generation.

READ ALSO: Larry David net worth, age, wife, height, show, house, profile

Larry David is a man who stands out as a comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer in the entertainment industry.

As published on Briefly.co.za, though he started rough, he eventually got his big break from the sitcom Seinfeld, which has, so far, contributed to how much he is worth.

Source: Briefly News