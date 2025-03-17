Kabza De SmSAall is working on new music with Stixx and Amaroto, as seen in a viral studio video shared on social media

Fans are excited about the collaboration, though some speculate the song playing in the clip is an old track by Busta 929 and Mr JazziQ featuring Amaroto

Other South African artists teasing new music include Aymos, Mas Musiq, Heavy K, and DJ Maphorisa, who is set to drop two projects on 28 March

South African music lovers are in for a special treat, as the king of Amapiano Kabelo Motha, popularly known as Kabza De Small is seemingly working on new music with Stixx and Amaroto.

Kabza De Small's fans can't wait for his new music. Image: @kabelomotha

Kabza De Small working on new music

Kabza De Small works hard and plays harder! The star, who has been praised for his consistency and unmatched work ethic by fans and fellow celebs like Sizwe Dhlomo, recently got social media streets buzzing with excitement when his video with Stixx and Amaroto made rounds online.

The now-viral clip shared on the microblogging platform, X, formerly Twitter by @PianoConnectSA shows Kabza doing what he does best. The post's caption read:

"Kabza De Small in studio with Stixx and Amaroto (Zuma & Reece Madlisa) cooking up new music 🎵"

Fans can't wait for Kabza's new music

Social media users can't wait for their favourite amapiano star to drop new music featuring some of the most talented up-and-coming artists at the moment.

Others speculated that the song Kabza was playing was an old one that was released a while back.

@LordPiccoloSA said:

"Stixx is about to put that serious kick."

@Mthokozc commented:

"Ey I hope it’s the return of Amaroto, Piano is brutal, once you are away for some time, you come back people not feeling you anymore."

@Tshepo1661243 wrote:

"Dada took the video there’s no Reece here, and besides that song playing that’s an old song by Busta 929 & Mr JazziQ ft Amaroto."

@Techguy_BabyBoy added:

"Once he starts shaking his head like that is over for you guys."

SA artists who teased new music

South African stars are doing whatever it takes to deliver new music to their fans and followers. Top musicians like Aymos and Mas Musiq recently teased that they have new collaborations coming soon.

Heavy K, popularly known as The Drumboss, also got music lovers over the moon when a video of his studio session went viral. Many admitted that they were waiting for new music from their fav.

DJ Maphorisa also made headlines when he announced that he is dropping two highly-anticipated projects on 28 March.

Young Stunna explains why he calls Kabza dad

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning Amapiano artist Young Stunna has opened up about why he refers to Kabza De Small as his dad.

The Adiwele hitmaker previously disclosed the important role the Amapiano producer and DJ played in making his career a success. In a clip shared by social media user @TheYanosUpdate on X, the musician, born Sandie Fortune Msimango, recounted how Kabza De Small took him in for a year until he could stand on his own feet.

