Mama Joy and Papa Joy are enjoying quality time together, sharing a heartwarming video on social media after Papa Joy's return from France

The couple, who recently tied the knot in a traditional Tsonga ceremony, received mixed reactions from fans, with some praising their love while others questioned their public displays of affection

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who emphasised the importance of balancing public displays of affection to strengthen intimacy while maintaining respect and healthy boundaries in a relationship

Mama Joy is enjoying some quality time with the love of her life, Papa Joy. The popular sports fanatic's husband returned to South Africa from France in time for her birthday and the festive season.

Mama Joy shared a sweet video with her husband, Papa Joy. Image: @mamajoy.chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy spends quality time with Papa Joy

Mama Joy and Papa Joy are serving cute couple goals. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Tsonga ceremony a few months back. Mama Joy shared her beautiful love story with Briefly News. She revealed that a train ticket mistake led her to the love of her life.

Taking to her X page after Papa Joy's return to Mzansi, Mama Joy shared a heartwarming video of the couple spending quality time together. In the video, the couple rocked matching outfits while chilling with friends and family.

Mama Joy could not hide her excitement as she got up to dance before asking Papa Joy to join her on the dance floor. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mama Joy and Papa Joy's sweet video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the couple's viral video. Some are happy for Papa Joy and Mama Joy, while others feel they are too old to be parading their relationship on social media.

@_Lembz said:

"Matching couples shorts are the only trend we will carry with us into 2025. Love is lovely 🔥"

@g_mapaya commented:

"Love is a beautiful thing ❤️"

@slindilendou_ added:

"Aaaaww you guys are sooo beautiful 😍😍"

@Saulmakosa wrote:

"Don't you think you are too old to be broadcasting your love life on social media?"

Relationship expert weighs in on the importance of PDA

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee talked about the role of public affection in strengthening a relationship or marriage. She said:

"While public expressions can be value-adding it’s important for couples to find a balance between their private and public moments to ensure they are not influenced by external parties and attention.

"Balancing these moments helps to build the intimacy and connection of the couple and relationship and provides healthy boundaries of respect, trust and communication."

