Mama Joy is an all-weather friend. The popular sports fanatic recently ruffled a few feathers when she urged South Africans to pray for her longtime friend Shauwn Mkhize, who is trending for all the wrong reasons.

Mama Joy has shown support for MaMkhize. Image: @kwa_mamkhize and @mamajoy.chauke

Mama Joy asks for prayers for MaMkhize

Mama Joy is supporting MaMkhize despite the rumours surrounding her name. The KwaMaMkhize star was a hot topic of discussion on social media when the SAPS and SARS conducted a joint raid at her La Lucia mansion in Durban.

Per several reports circulating on social media, MaMkhize's lavish cars were tolled away from her home, and police also confiscated several guns. The news sparked a conversation about MaMkhize's trouble with the law. Many said she should be arrested together with her family. Responding to the negative comments, Mama Joy urged Mzansi to pray for the flamboyant businesswoman. She wrote:

"Let’s pray for her."

Fans react to Mama Joy's call to pray for MaMkhize

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Mama Joy's post. Some blasted her for the post, while others rallied behind MaMkhize.

@misteres7 said:

"Pray for people who steal from the poor? Please gogo don't insult us."

@umiyagim wrote:

"Excuse me?"

@MphowaMoletlane added:

"Worry not she is clean. Nothing to worry about. Blacks owning guns is not crime."

@StoneMokone noted:

"💔💔💔💔if she was white, the topic could have been different. White people own a lot of guns."

Inside Shauwn Mkhize's multi-million empire

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize has been trending on social media and hogging headlines in all top publications following the raid on her La Lucia mansion in Durban. The flamboyant businesswoman allegedly owes SARS millions.

Shauwn Mkhize is the talk of the town following the SAPS and SARS raid on her home, which led to her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane's arrest and the confiscation of some of her expensive vehicle.

