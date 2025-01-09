Singer and actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema recently dragged her social media haters in an interview

The former Muvhango actress revealed on Mommy Diaries podcast that she doesn't care about social media criticisms

Ngema also shared that social media isn't real and creates a perception that everyone is against you

Actress Simphiwe Ngema drags her haters. Images: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Tino Chinyani's partner, Simz Ngema says she has decided to ignore the negative comments about her family or life online.

The former Muvhango actress who recently welcomed her second baby with Tino Chinyani does not care about her haters.

Ngema revealed on Mapaseka Koetle's podcast Mommy Diaries that she is unbothered by social media trolls.

The mother-of-two says her followers on social media only know parts of her life she shows online and they don't know who the real Simphiwe Ngema is.

The TV personality also reveals that those who follow her know that she doesn't like clubbing, sugar daddies or blessers.

South Africans respond to the actress' photo with her children

@sinclair_molapo said:

"Beautiful names. My daughters name is there."

@prudy863 wrote:

"I love that you were answered by God and he gave you a beautiful gift."

@reephly said:

"I love this for you mama. Maina ao a Setswana, tota a mantle ele ruri," (beautiful Setswana names).

@kelemogile_mathibe wrote:

"Beautiful names. Happy for you mom."

@polyyseja replied:

"Beautiful Tswana names. Indeed God has answered your prayers and gave you a beautiful gift. May God bless him and give him a beautiful life."

Simphiwe Ngema visits Thabo Bester

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that the former Muvhango actress Simphiwe Ngema visited Thabo Bester in prison.

The South African actress and TV personality confirmed in a statement on social media that she is the female celebrity who visited Bester at Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2018.

"This was five years ago and I have supporting documents that prove I had only visited on one occasion. Dated April 5, 2018. The media should stop vilifying his victims and using us as a tool for distraction because we also want answers," read the statement.

