Tino Chinyani was recently called out for following several slay queens on Instagram

The influencer/ model recently celebrated his baby shower with Simz Ngema, but netizens claim he's not as innocent as he seems

However, supporters defended him, saying following baddies did not mean he was pursuing them

Tino Chinyani is allegedly messaging slay queens on Instagram. Images: tino_chinyani

Haibo! Not Tino Chinyani being accused of following and messaging baddies despite being in a relationship.

Tino Chinyani allegedly caught on 4K

Having just announced his second pregnancy with his long-term girlfriend, Tino Chinyani has now been caught in a scandal.

The model/ influencer is not only accused of following but also messaging several local slay queens on Instagram.

According to Twitter (X) user Compaqllow, Tino still finds the time to entertain other women while being a present father and partner to Simz Ngema. They even shared a screenshot of his recent following:

"Lmfao, he kills me because he’s DMing women on IG each and every day and still a present father.

"This is literally his recent following but he’s in a committed relationship? How does he know all these girls?"

Mzansi weighs in on Tino Chinyani drama

Netizens are disappointed and dragged Tino:

_Annakie_ wrote:

"A cheating partner is embarrassing; but when people know about it, it's even more embarrassing."

lolatayvis was disappointed:

"I cannot believe Simz married this broke guy."

BlazingLEGOs claimed:

"I hate that they share a car. He drives around Lombardy East with the woman’s car."

Meanwhile, others defended Tino, with some relieved that he's still a present father:

KingAnicka56516 defended Tino:

"Following someone doesn't mean you want them."

KgadiyadiTlou__ said:

"As long as he's a present father."

Thembinkosi_Kay posted:

"There's nothing wrong in him Dm'ing girls every day as long as he takes care of his family."

