Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi revealed on Twitter recently that she has just been cast in an American historical film

Zozi shared that The Woman King will be her first experience in the film industry and that this is all a new world to her

As always with the humble queen that is Zozi, she shared her gratitude for the opportunity and vowed to look forward

Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi shared some amazing news on the Twitter TL. The stunning Mzansi model has been cast for the American historical epic film The Woman King.

Zozi says she feels honoured and excited as she announced the news online. She shared that the film industry is a new world to her as well as a first-time experience. The beauty queen revealed that she is entering the industry with respect and humility.

She added that she is forever grateful and will continue to look forward. Zozi's post was well-received by Mzansi social media users who congratulated her in all kinds of ways under her post online.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has been cast in the 2022 American historical film 'The Woman King'. Image: Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank and Manny Carabel

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at her announcement below:

Social media users are overjoyed with the news

@TSigxashe responded with:

"Sister is going places, leaps & bounds up!! Congratulations have a great time in your new endeavour."

@T_Moshoeshoe shared:

"Congratulations Zozi! 2022 is all about stepping into new adventures! You’ll kill it."

@SXulashe said:

"The girl is taking up the space and cementing it, congrats Mamchenge."

@ShawnTaljaardVi tweeted:

"Congratulations this is huge and along with amazing other actors!! You deserve this!!"

@TheBellaMaake wrote:

"Congratulations Zozi! Can't wait to see your performance!"

@ElsieMashaphu1 added:

"Congratulations go and kill it you know you can."

Queen of luxury: Zozi Tunzi drops snaps while visiting the Maldives and living her best life

Last year, Briefly News reported that Zozi is a woman of class and sheer luxury and she posted images while visiting the Maldives. The Eastern Cape-born lady is also an inspiration on social media platforms.

Tunzi shared a number of snaps on her Instagram page and Briefly News was naturally attracted to also select a few reactions to the stunner’s viral posts. In her poses, the pics suggest she had good times on a beach and some snaps reveal that she also sipped on her favourite drinks. Tunzi wrote on one of her posts:

“I have another message for you. Today I’m here to tell you to show up for yourself and to remember that you are the one you have been waiting for.”

