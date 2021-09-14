Former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi is still a serious hit among South Africans social media users as they react to her well-shot pictures

The stunning Mzansi lady is regarded as a queen by many of her followers after posting beautiful photos while on holiday in the Maldives

Zozi is seen posing on the beach and sipping on her favourite drinks and some of her loving fans feel she's living in paradise

Former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi is a woman of class and sheer luxury and she recently posted images while visiting the Maldives. The Eastern Cape-born lady is also an inspiration on social media platforms.

Tunzi shared a number of snaps on her Instagram page and Briefly News was naturally attracted to also select a few reactions to the stunner’s viral posts.

In her poses, the pics suggest she had good times on a beach and some snaps reveal that she also sipped on her favourite drinks. Tunzi wrote on one of her posts:

“I have another message for you. Today I’m here to tell you to show up for yourself and to remember that you are the one you have been waiting for.”

Former Miss South Africa Zozi Tunzi's pics in the Maldives are going viral. Image: @ZoziTunzi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Jevbon33 said:

"OMG, goodness.”

@Desiresewa said:

"Very beautiful.”

@Akinyi447 said:

“If I could get a glance of your skincare I would be happy.”

@Armor.Desings said:

“Show up as your confident self.”

@Gypsy said:

“Awww in Pittsburgh!!!”

@Eusebiobobiles said:

“Having a dark beauty may look similar at her background the vast sky shown the reflection of our current situation. In spite of Zuzibini longing for the highest crown of pageantry along with this burden we, the world the universe rather bestow on our entire shoulder the greatest tribulation we could have."

@JeanieLedwaba said:

“Paradise.”

@Moesuttle said:

"So scrumptious.”

@ViweNgqobana said:

"I’m loving these vibes.”

@SulekaMlondleni said:

"Zozi mntase who's behind the camera.”

@PitsoQwabe said:

"A well-deserved break from it all Zozi. A reel queen, prestige, beauty, brains. style... humility... well done Sisi.”

@ZoziTunzi wrote:

“I was competing with the sun here. I don't know if you can tell but one of us won.”

@Thando_Thabethe said:

"Stunning.”

@Olwe2Lesh said:

"You are sunshine.”

@TerryPheto said:

"Perfection.”

@Realniasanchez said:

“I love that you are enjoying the Maldives.”

@ZoeModiga said: “Right upon our necks.”

