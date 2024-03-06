Musician Lwah Ndlunkulu announced that she won't be making any Maskandi songs from now on after being disrespected by fans

This came after the star did a song with Maskandi king Mthandeni titled Paris which became successful

The star also mentioned that she made this decision after she was dragged into Mthandeni and Khuzani's rival by their fans

Lwah Ndlunkulu announced that she won't be making Maskandi songs ever again. Image: @ndlunkulu_sa

Afropop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu, who hit her first platinum status for her songs, Ithuba and Ngiyeza, last year, has dropped a bombshell regarding her future with the Maskandi genre.

Lwah Ndlunkulu bows out of Maskandi

South African musician hailing from KwaZulu-Natal has recently shocked many of her fans with her decision regarding the Maskandi genre.

According to ZiMoja, the star announced that she won't be making Maskandi songs following the disrespect and hate she received from fans after she made a song with Maskandi giant Mthandeni titled Paris.

The Ngiyeza hitmaker, who is signed under Big Zulu's record label, said:

"To be honest, the song is successful and it is the first maskandi song to reach 9 million streams on Spotify and more than 13 million views on YouTube. But it has only brought me hatred and disrespect from maskandi fans who believe that I am favouring Mthandeni and that is not true. I won't be doing any maskandi song or feature anytime soon because I prefer my peace."

The star also mentioned that she believed to be a victim of rivalry between award-winning artists Mthandeni and Khuzani, who have been attacking each other for many years.

Lwah also mentioned that genre artists love acting like kings and fighting for the title of being the biggest Maskandi artist instead of working together to grow the genre and take it to the world.

Mthandeni cautions fans against violence

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maskandi star Mthandeni SK asked his followers to forgive Khuzani after he won Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2023.

Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo ushered Mzansi into the new year, while Mthandeni's Paris reached number two.

