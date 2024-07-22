President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged that the Government of National Unity would endeavour to improve delivering services

Ramaphosa was speaking during the Opening of Parliament debate in Parliament, days after he officially opened the National Assembly

South Africans gave him a thumbs down, and many doubted that he would turn the condition of service delivery around

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa made a promise to South Africans. Image: GCIS

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE—President Cyril Ramaphosa promised South Africa service delivery in the seventh administration would improve.

Ramaphosa promises to improve service delivery

According to eNCA, Ramaphosa spoke during the Parliamentary debate following his Opening of Parliament address. He said the seventh administration is committed to ensuring service delivery is ramped up in municipalities.

Ramaphosa said the Government of National Unity will prioritise access to electricity, clean water, and basic services. He said there continue to be challenges in a number of areas. He said 94% of households in the country have access to electricity, and no other African country has achieved close to what SA has.

South Africans not falling for Ramaphosa's words

Netizens on Facebook did not embrace Ramaphosa's words, and some criticised him.

Boy Wonder said:

"We heard that story before."

Josiah Tsotetsi said:

"Everything is 'key priorities' to him apparently, but zero service delivery."

Kgomotso Olorato Maota said:

"Everything is getting worse."

Sophas Mofokeng asked:

"How, because it's not like they're going to overhaul underperforming individuals?"

Jack Everready asked:

"What about the economic distribution, education and jobs? Why does he dodge the key issues of fundamental problems facing black people?"

Tebogo Mahlomolapelo said:

"Ramaphosa is leading a fantasy country."

Ramaphosa calls Malema out during debate

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa called Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, out.

Malema had previously implied that Ramaphosa worked for the Apartheid government. Ramaphosa cautioned him to be more mature during political and governance debates and told him to read books about the labour movement, which Ramaphosa was a part of.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News