Cyril Ramaphosa Claps Back Against Julius Malema in Parliamentary Debate
- President Cyril Ramaphosa squared off against the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema
- Ramaphosa responded to remarks Malema made about him during his response to the Opening of Parliament debate
- South Africans also slammed Malema and called him out for his comments, some applauding Ramaphosa for his response
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, earned praise from citizens when he responded to Julius Malema in Parliament.
Ramaphoss claps back at Malema
TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa and Malema exchanged words during the Opening of Parliament Address debate in Parliament. Ramaphosa called Malema out, accusing him of making politics personal. This was after Malema recently claimed Ramaphosa may have worked with the apartheid government.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Ramaphosa told him he wanted to sit down with Malema and teach him about his history. He also said that mutual respect was important during debates on political and governance issues. He recommended that Malema read books on the labour movement or talk to Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.
South Africans call Malema out
Netizens on Facebook also scolded Malema for his words.
Phutinephta Sepuru said:
"If Malema continues like this, I don't think his party will go far."
Ayanda Mbelew said:
"Malema's struggle is for the emancipation of his stomach in this lifetime. He knows nothing about history."
Zacharia Nenungwi said:
"Ramaphosa really put him in his place today."
Themba Eugene said:
"When the elders ask where you were, it sounds like an insult, but it's the truth."
Richard Peebles said:
"Trying to deflect attention away from VBS as it slowly sinks in that he is becoming irrelevant."
Ramaphosa decries levels of unemployment and poverty
Similarly, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa spoke against the poverty and unemployment levels in South Africa.
Ramaphosa spoke during his Opening of Parliament address, outlining the seventh administration's goals. One of these, he said, was to tackle poverty and unemployment.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za