President Cyril Ramaphosa squared off against the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema

Ramaphosa responded to remarks Malema made about him during his response to the Opening of Parliament debate

South Africans also slammed Malema and called him out for his comments, some applauding Ramaphosa for his response

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and Parliament.

Cyril Ramaphosa clapped back against Juju. Images: GCIS

Source: Original

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, earned praise from citizens when he responded to Julius Malema in Parliament.

Ramaphoss claps back at Malema

TimesLIVE reported that Ramaphosa and Malema exchanged words during the Opening of Parliament Address debate in Parliament. Ramaphosa called Malema out, accusing him of making politics personal. This was after Malema recently claimed Ramaphosa may have worked with the apartheid government.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ramaphosa told him he wanted to sit down with Malema and teach him about his history. He also said that mutual respect was important during debates on political and governance issues. He recommended that Malema read books on the labour movement or talk to Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

South Africans call Malema out

Netizens on Facebook also scolded Malema for his words.

Phutinephta Sepuru said:

"If Malema continues like this, I don't think his party will go far."

Ayanda Mbelew said:

"Malema's struggle is for the emancipation of his stomach in this lifetime. He knows nothing about history."

Zacharia Nenungwi said:

"Ramaphosa really put him in his place today."

Themba Eugene said:

"When the elders ask where you were, it sounds like an insult, but it's the truth."

Richard Peebles said:

"Trying to deflect attention away from VBS as it slowly sinks in that he is becoming irrelevant."

Ramaphosa decries levels of unemployment and poverty

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa spoke against the poverty and unemployment levels in South Africa.

Ramaphosa spoke during his Opening of Parliament address, outlining the seventh administration's goals. One of these, he said, was to tackle poverty and unemployment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News