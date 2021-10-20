ANC Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula has been doing the rounds on social media after a clip of him surfaced making statements about housing in Alexandra township

In the clip, Mbalula says President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to build around 100 000 in 2019, not one million

Social media users have found the clip hilarious and some people said he could have at least blamed the pandemic for the government's failure to build houses

JOHANNESBURG - Fikile Mbalula, the Head of Elections of the African National Congress, has been trending on social media since changing the narrative about how many houses President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to build in Alexandra, Gauteng.

Mbalula argued that Ramaphosa had not promised to build one million houses while campaigning during the national elections in 2019.

Fikile Mbalula, the ANC's Head of Elections, says the President never promised to build the residents of Alexandra one million houses. Images: David Harrison/ GCIS

A clip of Mbalula on an eNCA television programme called Power to Truth with JJ Tabane has been making rounds on social media and has landed Mbalula on the trending list on Twitter.

In the one minute clip, Tabane questions Mbalula about the promises that Ramaphosa made during the national elections and if the ruling party has actually delivered.

Mbalula argued that Ramaphosa never promised one million houses despite video evidence showing otherwise. He stated that nearly 100 000 houses were actually promised.

Mbalula added that 2019 was merely two years ago and that the government is building houses every day.

The clip:

South Africans react to Mbalula's clip:

@Sanelemntambo5 said:

"@MbalulaFikile should have just said "we were distracted by the pandemic it came as an emergency so we had to stop everything and focus on the pandemic and try to get a solution" we know that politicians lie but not kanje Mbalula."

@V3ry_Offensiv3 said:

"Didn't Mbalula say we've built houses in Alex in that interview? And then this morning say "we're looking for land"??? Which is it, either you've built houses or you're still looking for land."

@bongi_qha said:

"So Fikile Mbalula couldn't even blame Covid ke at least"

@Nxuba__Rhudulu said:

"I think the point here is "empty promises". The president/Fikile Mbalula cannot point a single house the government built in Alex since that speech."

