Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has taken to Twitter once again and this time she is poking fun at Minster of Transport Fikile Mbalula

In a sarcastic post, Duduzile said she is trying to check up on Mbalula after a disastrous interview on eNCA

She shared a video of the interview showing the minister trying to justify the lack of service delivery in the township of Alexandra

The former president's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is showing plenty of sass on her Twitter account after she shared a video about Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, getting grilled by an eNCA journo.

Duduzile shared a video of Fikile Mbalula getting ripped to shreds in an interview with eNCA. Images: Duduzile Zuma / Fikile Mbalula

In the post, she sarcastically says:

"Cdes, please check if my friend, Mbakz is ok!? I just noticed he blocked me when I was trying to check up on him myself."

Her snarky comments were in response to a video showing Mbalula struggling to answer a journo's question about the housing promises President Cyril Ramaphosa made at a rally in Alexandra.

The President promised to build one million houses in the township, however, Mbalula denied this and said the real number was actually under 1 000. He even dropped a word that doesn't exist by trying to explain the housing promises were never one million:

"It was in the 'figmentation' of those who propagated," said a fumbling Mbalula.

But eNCA had actual footage of the President making these promises and the minister was clutching at straws as he tried to remedy the situation.

Mbalula ended by saying:

"We are building every day. As we speak now, we are building."

People from around Mzansi chimed in on their thoughts about Duduzile's comment and the video:

@Lesiamo1:

"I think it would be foolish of us to take at face value the edited version of this interview I believe the full interview would do probably reveal a clearer picture."

@BrokeSlash:

"Empty promises."

@Eeverybodyy:

"You should see Nkandla, the houses built there with taxpayers' money. Oh wait, that's Zuma castle, while the community doesn't have decent roads or homes, he crippled our country and expects who ever takes over to fix it and claim he's an angel. Nxa focus on yourself, not others."

@FloydShivambu:

"The things you guys watch! The guy said he’s going to build one million houses in Alex and it’s still zero."

Ramaphosa or the ANC: Duduzile tells Mzansi to choose who they want to rescue

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has once again stirred up a debate on social media. The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma shared a post about President Cyril Ramphosa's time as ANC head and leader of the country.

"FACT: You can't rescue both Pres. Ramaphosa and the ANC at the same time, one has to go. You choose."

Dudu shared the above quote on Twitter and gained over 1 000 likes in less than a day. The response section is filled with South Africans fighting for either Msholozi or Ramaphosa.

