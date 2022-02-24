BI Phakathi shared a video on his Facebook page where he came to the aid of three young boys begging for money

The boys were trying to gather money in order to get food for their family and Phakathi came through with money for each of them

The generosity brought the young ones to tears and South Africans continued to praise Phakathi for his selfless act

Faceless hero BI Phakathi continues to change the lives of those in need with his consistent generosity. A recent post on his Facebook page shows a video of Phakathi coming across three young boys struggling to collect money for their family.

After a quick chat between them, Phakathi gave the boys R200 so that they could get themselves get a 1-litre of Coca Cola. Once one of the boys returned with the cooldrink Phakathi took out his wallet and handed them a few more R200 notes.

Phakathi asked the kids if they were related, they informed him that they are. It wasn't long before the kind act brought the young ones to tears as they do everything they can to express their gratitude.

BI Phakathi blessed these grateful three boys with much-needed money for their family.

Source: Facebook

Social media users fill Phakathi's comment section with blessings

Seneo Mabengano said:

"Beautiful. Literally carrying out your purpose. You are a blessing."

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi wrote:

"The tears running down my face just watching is so heartwarming. May God continue to bless you."

Bema Laroza shared:

"You don't only give food to these boys but you taught them how to give also. Hallelujah. Praise the Lord, Amen."

Tawhida Jumaboy commented:

"Woooow the boy makes me cry and at the same time, it's so beautiful. You're a blessing my brother."

Samukeliso Mazibuko added:

"He knelt down and thanked you. He cried. So touching. May the Almighty give you more to give to the less privileged."

