Idols SA viewers were not happy with the talent contest after the top 12 were announced on Sunday night

Lerato, Nandi, Nozi, Kabelo, Ty Loner, Mpilwenhle, Noxolo, Tesmin-Robyn, Hope, Zee, Thapelo and Ceejay made it through to the next round

Fans of Dudlu KaDlamini took to social media to voice their frustration that the talented singer did not make the cut

Idols SA viewers were furious on Sunday night after Dudlu KaDlamini did not make it through to the top 12 of the show.

The popular talent competition has been in the firing line recently with viewership dropping and many fans were very upset with the latest developments.

Idols SA viewers are furious that Dudlu did not make it to the top 12 of the competition. Photo credit: @MballyTheicon, @NondumisoNkosii

Dudlu took to social media and bowed out of the competition gracefully:

"Thank you everyone for showing some love from day one till today, you guys are the real superstars. You know how to make one special. Unfortunately, my road on Idols ends here but not as a musician✨"

Mzansi reacts to Dudlu KaDlamini not making it to the top 12

@Lisa_Naipi:

"I feel she was robbed #IdolsSA"

@Ziyanda_21:

"How the hell is Dudu KaDlamini not in the top 12 bathong. But Nandi is in."

@Pickles_20k:

"Dudlu & Donda!!!??? Wow! I feel scammed… no. #IdolsSA"

"They should cancel the show": 'Idols SA' loses viewers, Mzansi loses interest

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Idols SA lost scores of viewers during its Season 18 debut month. The singing competition's ratings have taken a nose dive since it introduced new judges, Thembi Seete and rapper JR.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the return of fan-fave Somizi Mhlongo has also not worked in the show's favour.

Phil took to Twitter to report that the current season peaked at only 744 000 viewers in July. He captioned his post:

"TV: Idols SA ratings slump. Season 18 debut month has been a lukewarm affair. The intro of new judges and the return of Somizi seems to have not lured disinterested viewers back. New season peaked at 744K viewers during July — far cry from seasons past debut."

