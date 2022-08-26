Master KG is going global again with his trending #WayawayaChallenge that has gone viral on platforms such as TikTok

The Mzansi music producer trended world-wide amid the hard Covid-19 lockdown stages as people danced the virus' blues away with his hit Jerusalema

Master KG's 2018 song Wayawaya has taken over Asia and many parts of the African continent and the dance videos are hella dope

Master KG has done it again. The Jerusalema hitmaker has gone global once more after his 2018 classic Wayawaya resurfaced on the timeline.

Master KG has gone global again with the #WayawayaChallenge. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The #WayawayaChallenge has gone viral on TikTok. The trending challenge has taken over Asia and many parts of Africa and Mzansi is here for it.

The music producer's #JerusalemaChallenge trended across the world during the hard lockdown stages after the Covid-19 hit the whole world. The song kept people dancing amid the pandemic and has reached over 500 million views on YouTube.

Taking to Twitter, Master KG shared some of the videos of people participating in the viral Wayawaya challenge. He features Team Mosha in the song.

Proud South Africans took to the star's comment section to applaud him for trending across the world again. Many even expressed that they're ready to participate in the challenge.

@ChrisExcel102

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but you’re bigger than Black Coffee."

@Tum_Tumy_ said:

"Please hide this from our companies… I’m not doing this."

@Tapiwa_Mlambo05 commented:

"Iyoooo our companies shouldn’t see these Jackie Chan moves."

@maps09667970 said:

"This I can participate in."

@PhilaBitterhout wrote:

"Bro, you gonna be trending again this year!"

@Lozikeyi_Kgoshi added:

"I've been saying your songs are involved in international standards trends. Limpopo must be proud, the international stages proves it. I don't care who says what."

Family trends as they slay Master KG dance challenge

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Master KG dance challenge got one family turning up on TikTok. The beautiful family is now trending on social media as their vibe captivated many and they just can’t get enough of it.

Dance challenges are awesome, especially when the whole family gets involved. Seeing so many people come together through these challenges is truly heart-warming.

TikTok user @gabez.lee had her whole fam join in on the Master KG dance challenge. They all got dressed in tracksuits and put their best groove foot forward. Their clip is fire!

Source: Briefly News