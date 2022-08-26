A gorgeous Mzansi family tried their hand at the viral Master KG dance challenge and they are now trending

TikTok user @gabez.lee filmed her awesome family doing the challenge and was sad she couldn’t be in it

Fans loved seeing the fam come together and show social media what they are made of, the clip is so lit

The Master KG dance challenge got one family turning up on TikTok. The beautiful family are now trending on social media as their vibe captivated many and they just can’t get enough of it.

TikTok user @gabez.lee got her family to do the Master KG dance challenge. Image: TikTok / @gabez.lee

Source: UGC

Dance challenges are awesome, especially when the whole family gets involved. Seeing so many people come together through these challenges is truly heart-warming.

TikTok user @gabez.lee had her whole fam join in on the Master KG dance challenge. They all got dressed in tracksuits and put their best groove foot forward. Their clip is fire!

Unfortunately, she had to take a backseat and be the camerawoman but had a blast nonetheless.

“My elder sis, my nieces and nephew didn’t come to play #gabezlee #trending #makethisgoviral #wayawayachallengeawayawayavideos”

Social media users gush over the awesome family and their unity

Seeing the whole fam get in on this clip had hearts bursting. People love this close nit family and are living for their Master KG dance challenge clip. It is a whole mood!

Take a look at some of the lit comments:

@Pretty Teiya said:

“The boy deserves something ”

@TOB TWINS said:

“Awwwwwwn this is so beautiful ”

@fortuneugo said:

“I know viral video when I see one ”

@Nwokoro princess sarah said:

“This is not getting the likes is supposed to get ”

@Xclusive_luxury_wears said:

“Wow, I love this ”

