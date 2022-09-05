Cassper Nyovest left social media users divided when he took to his pages to share pictures of his extraordinary drip

The rapper, who is always bragging about how he has inspired the hip-hop industry, posted pictures rocking a lime and black fit

Peeps took to his timeline to share mixed reactions to the look, some said it was cool, while others shared hilarious comments

Cassper Nyovest is one celebrity who never shies away from showing off on social media. The rapper is always in the streets flaunting his famous crib, impressive car collection and even high-end fashion.

Cassper Nyovest's fans shared mixed reactions to his recent look. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

The Amademoni hitmaker, who recently made headlines with his reply to Big Zulu's diss track 150 Bars with his song 4 Steps Back, caused a stir with his outfit.

The star headed to his Twitter page and showed off his recent look. Cassper Nyovest looked stylish in a lime and black look with a matching headband. He captioned the post:

"I'll show you how to do it then."

Social media users flocked to his comments section with mixed reactions. Some said they loved the look, while others shared hilarious comments.

@Philani09326821 said:

"Mufasa Mr Don Billiato...Burn them "

@PhoriMathata added:

"Your diss track isn’t that bad my G . Gotta give it to you."

@keena.10 added:

"YOU LOOK SO SWAG BRO."

@cxn_fident commented:

"You going hard with the drip now king."

@el_b.enzo said:

"You water the whole floor."

@giftedreason28 added:

"Mufasa in London ❤️."

@mpowerrsa noted:

"This fit reminds me of the BOYZNBUCKS days @stilomagolide ya remember this fit?"

