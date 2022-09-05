Big Zulu has responded after being linked to a husband who was kissing his husband on their wedding day

The snap of the rapper's lookalike sealing his marriage with a kiss trended when it surface on social media

Many in Mzansi thought it was Big Zulu in the pic as the man's dreadlocks and facial hair looked exactly like Big Zulu's hair

Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to respond to rumours of his alleged marriage. The rapper trended when snaps of a his lookalike trying the knot with his man trended on social media.

Big Zulu responded after being linked to a husband in viral pic. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The man who locked lips with his hubby in the wedding snap looked like Big Zulu. Their facial hair and dreadlocks look the same and many in Mzansi thought Nkabi got married over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter to react to one of the pics, Big Zulu made it clear that it wasn't him in the snap. Nkabi told one tweep to stop making jokes about him.

Other social media users took to the rapper's comment section to let him know that they also thought the man sealing his marriage with a kiss in the pic was the Mali Eningi hitmaker.

@RealMrumaDrive wrote:

"You sure that's not you?"

@Drigo05163995 said:

"This is not Big Zulu bayafana nje."

@ThabiSoul_Deep commented:

"Sooo happy for you."

@ProRSa2 asked:

"Would you ever sleep with a man?"

@Thabang_Rooi_ wrote:

"But this is you shuni wenkabi."

@MrSAAerobics added:

"It’s him, the picture was released without his permission…"

Big Zulu celebrates 150 Bars hitting 1 million views in 4 days

In other celebrity news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to social media to celebrate 150 Bars hitting 1 million views in just four days on YouTube.

The Mali Eningi rapper dropped the viral diss track late on Friday, 19 August. The rapper shaded the entire Mzansi rap industry in the song. He roasted artists like Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Stogie T and Emtee, among others.

The star's followers, known as the Nkabi Nation, took to his comment section to share their thoughts on their fave's song hitting a new milestone. @sewelankoana said:

"Every rapper who responds with a diss track it’s more money for you cuz now I have to go back to 150 Bars to listen to what you said about that particular rapper. You're winning."

