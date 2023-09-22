The slain AKA scored himself an award at the AFRIMMA Award 2023

Music Curator Raphael Benza praised and applauded the late rapper for winning the Best Male Southern Africa Award

Fans and followers also congratulated the Lemonade hitmaker on his greatest achievement

Raphael Benza applauded the slain rapper, AKA, for bagging the AFRIMMA Award. Image: @raphaelbenza

Halala! The late rapper, AKA, recently bagged yet another award. Though the Sim Dope hitmaker died, his legacy surely does live on.

AKA bags an AFRIMMA award

Congratulations are in order for Supa Mega for yet another achievement.

The Lemonade hitmaker won himself another award this year. The rapper scored the Best Male Southern Africa AFRIMMA Award, which was held at the prestigious Meyerson Symphony Center in Texas, USA.

Raphael Benza praises AKA

The music curator, Raphael Benza, took to his timeline to celebrate and praise the late rapper on Instagram for his huge achievement. The music curator, who has worked with the slain rapper in the past, wrote a heartfelt message and said:

"Sending heartfelt congratulations to the Supa Mega as we humbly receive the Best Male Southern Africa award at @afrimma. We extend our gratitude to @the.megacy and the entire African community for their unwavering love and support for our music journey. @vthseason."

Raphael further shared a picture of the award that AKA had won on social media. He captioned the post:

"3 times at the @afrimma. Best Male Southern Africa #RIPAKA #SUPAMEGA."

Shortly after sharing the post on his timeline, fans and social media users flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages and congratulatory comments:

Modisetlebere said:

"Blessings gonna follow him for a while. Rest in peace Supa Mega."

Naeeeemy wrote:

"MEGACY LEGACY."

Nadianakaifans replied:

"Congratulations Mega."

Purple_smokey responded:

"Long live Mega."

Leerapebane wrote:

"Megacy."

Phashasha_Hlonggwane said:

"Long live Supa Mega."

Chiicoda_Prince wrote:

"Congratulations."

Nadia Nakai bags AFRIMMA win for Best Female Artist

Meanwhile, in a related story on Briefly News, AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, scooped the Best Female Artist in Southern Africa at the same awards she was hosting.

The moment was bittersweet for the Braggacy, who could only imagine what the moment would have been like for the couple if they had the chance to celebrate their matching wins together.

