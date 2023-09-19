The slain rapping sensation AKA has received another award to celebrate his music just over seven months after his brutal death

He received a nod from the 10th African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) for the Best Male Southern African Artist of 2023

Coming on top after stiff competition with the likes of Sjava and Maphorisa, the Megacy celebrated what is his third win from the awards body

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

AKA has received a posthumous honour by bagging his third Afrimma for Best Male Artist. Images: @akaworldwide, @blavk_rebel , @Ken_banda_.

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has received another posthumous accolade for his phenomenal music seven months after he was assassinated outside a Durban restaurant while celebrating his birthday.

Afrimma honours AKA with the Best Male Artist award

The prestigious 10th African Muzik Magazine Awards (Afrimma) show was held on 17 September in Dallas, Texas.

AKA, now a three-time Afrimma winner, bagged the Best Male Southern African Artist of 2023 after competing with Sjava, Maphorisa, Musa Keys and the late Amapiano hitmaker Costa Titch.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The organisation announced his win with the video posted below:

Megacy celebrates AKA's 3rd Afrimma win

AKA was first nominated in 2014 in two categories but claimed victory in 2015 for the Best Male Artist in Southern Africa and Best Collabo. Proud of the champ, the Megacy flooded blew up social media with shout-outs for his win:

@lynnforbesza was grateful:

"Thank you."

@zamakhubaa_m declared:

"Always been the best to ever do."

@molokomaflozasaid:

"Love you Supa Mega forever and always."

@eddiee2k proclaimed:

"Ⓜ️egacy is the Legacy. Long Live SupaⓂ️ega Live Long."

@ThembaENgcobo1 vowed:

"Megacy is surely a movement. And there's no catching a break any time soon. We will go hard in each and every nominated award."

@Biejanka4 was proud:

"Came late, but congratulations to the Megacy, we do it for Mega."

@bewu01 said:

"He might be gone but his legacy will live on for decades."

Nadia Nakai bags Afrimma win for Best Female

Meanwhile, in a related story on Briefly News, AKA's girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, scooped the Best Female Artist in Southern Africa at the same awards she was hosting.

The moment was bittersweet for the Braggacy, who could only imagine what the moment would have been like for the couple if they had the chance to celebrate their matching wins together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News