Focalistic took to social media to reflect on the success of his Straata Nation Address concert that happened on Saturday

The Amapiano star managed to fill the Botanical Gardens in Pretoria with 15 000 of his supporters

He shared an awe-inspiring video from the event on Instagram and thanked concertgoers for showing out

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Focalistic celebrated the success of his Straata Nation Address concert in Pretoria. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Focalistic celebrated the success of his one-man show, the Straata Nation Address, which was held at the Botanical Gardens in his hometown, Pretoria.

Focalistic thanks fans for Straata Nation Address

The Amapiano sensation shared a video which captured the electrifying energy at the concert where his mom watched him perform live for the first time. The Baja ko Pele hitmaker expressed what the achievement meant to him and thanked the 15 000 people who supported him on 16 September.

"In all of these videos, I keep remembering that my mom was watching me perform for the first time. I can’t say thank you enough! History was made! "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Focalistic announces future plans

It seems Focalistic wants to make the event an annual thing because he announced the date for next year's concert.

"Everything is possible with GOD! BOTANICAL GARDENS 2023! 15 000 voices! #StraataNationAddress See you next year! 14 September is gonna be crazy!"

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi congratulates Focalistic on PTA show

Focalistic's followers and people who attended the epic show praised him for pulling off such a huge production.

Read some of the comments below:

@Zingah_lotj mentioned:

"This was super inspiring my family."

@soamattrix posted:

"Legendary. Give him his flowers while he is still alive!"

@Djmichel_sa wrote:

"Congratulations to you my brother, Mr president. Keep going."

@Gregmaloka commented:

"Nice one. Beautiful touch with mom there."

@Baatseba._m stated:

"Nna Ke kgopela repeat next week."

@Lebo.moatshe stated:

"I’m so proud of you."

@Hazel_mahazard added:

"Presidente ya straata."

Amapiano artist Focalistic chats about the South African music industry and taking isPitori international

In another article, Briefly News reported that Amapiano star Focalistic has faced his fair share of opposition due to his unique style of music and language. However, he has taken it all in stride and used it as fuel for his success.

With his extensive travels around the world, Focalistic has put isPitori, the Pretoria music scene, on the global map.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News