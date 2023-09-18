Actor Setlhabi Taunyane stuns fans as more snaps of him from his Thai massage visit surfaced online

The Rhythm City star recently went viral after a video of him dancing up a storm in a taxi full of passengers found its way onto social media

Netizens have since been taken aback by the pics of the actor that have been circulating, and some reacted positively to the recent one

Bra Kop's pictures from his Thai massage visit kept trending as more emerged online. Image: @etvHouseOfZwide, @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Bra Kop keeps shocking his fans each and every time. The Rhythm City star recently topped the trend list as another picture of him at the Thai massage visit surfaced online.

Bra Kop's new Thai massage pic trends

Entertainment commentator Chris Excel posted a new image of the actor being given a facial during his Thai massage visit. The Asian practice includes compression and passive stretching.

Chris Excel shared the picture on his timeline and captioned it:

"Bra Kop is in his Glow Boy Era."

Check out Bra Kop's facial in this tweet:

Recently, the actor also trended as a video of him dancing up a storm in a taxi full of passengers quickly went viral.

Tweeps respond to Bra Kop's facial viral picture

The picture of Setlhabi Taunyane left social media users stunned and amused. Some said he was too old for all this, and others said they liked this for him:

@TeflonDonRozsay wrote:

"Can't believe he's only 43."

@Johnrea57213957 replied:

"He’s cringe."

@MasterBathKol responded:

"Legend."

@Saintmandela said:

"He's late."

@Lush_Beauty1 wrote:

"Yhoo hai bandla."

@Pinkdoll_love said:

"Yooh hay why bemveza sana akaphele."

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"Bayamdabula straight."

@Collen_sambo2 replied:

"Late glow boy era."

@Mudiwa_mahere responded:

"He doesn’t wanna age!"

@MoreTwoLyf wrote:

“Definitely in his soft mkhulu era. Love to see it.”

Source: Briefly News