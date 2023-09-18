Over a year and a half since his passing, Riky Rick's death is still felt throughout the industry

An old video of the emcee rapping along to his song surfaced online and opened up old wounds

The unreleased track, titled The Chant, had been teased before, however, this is the first time netizens see Riky rapping to it since he died

Riky Rick's clip performing 'The Chant' found its way online and left fans reeling in grief.

An old footage of Riky Rick rapping to his unreleased song surfaced on the internet. The Chant had been teased to fans before in performances but was never released much to their disappointment. The video opened up old wounds for many supporters who are still in disbelief of Makhado's passing.

Old Riky Rick video uncovered

In a short clip posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Riky Rick is seen cheerfully reciting a verse from The Chant with a friend.

The song was previewed to fans in bits and pieces during some of Makhado's lively performances but never saw the light of day.

Today, fans of the beloved rapper get to somewhat turn back time and celebrate his life and music through the video accompanied by lyrics:

Fans mourn Riky Rick's passing

Back in June, an AI-generated song by the rapper was released by the Riky Rick Foundation. This recent clip makes fans reminisce on what could've been:

recksonbaloi1014 said:

"Rest easy King you left us with good music. Only you knew how much you had."

kasomokongwa5909 responded:

"What a legend. Left us way too soon."

bear566 asked:

"What's this song Kanti ive been tryna get it."

theplugde4933 commented:

"We lost a real one…RIP KING KOTONI."

Jr_maduna posted:

"WE NEVER DIE WE MULTIPLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

heronthegrapher240 said:

"What's the name of the track or Vhele it's not released!"

wandilembatha6034 added:

"LEGEND HIMSELF MAKHADO."

slimemcmahon4883 responded:

"The greatest."

lindokuhle80 posted:

"Usilimazile bafo you really killed us Riky."

Riky Rick remembered a year after his death

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Riky Rick's mother, Louisa Zondo opening up about her grief.

The rapper's passing has been felt by many of his fans and industry colleagues who continue to honour and celebrate his legacy.

The publication also revealed messages from Big Zulu and Cassper Nyovest in honour of what would have been Riky's 36th birthday.

