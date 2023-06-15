A posthumous tribute song titled Stronger has been released to honour the late South African rapper, Riky Rick

Riky Rick's longtime collaborators, Ganja Beatz, Audio Militia, and Lebo Machudi, skillfully crafted the track using Riky's own words from his social media posts

The release of the song is supported by the newly formed Riky Rick Foundation, ensuring the preservation of Riky's musical legacy

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A touching tribute to the late South African rap icon Ricky Rick has been unvieled in the formof an AI generated song titled Stronger.unveiled

An AI-generated Riky Rick has been released by his long-time music collaborators. Images:@rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Riky Rick's collaborators pieced together the song using social media posts

EWN reports, Riky Rick's longtime collaborators, Ganja Beatz, Audio Militia, and Lebo Machudi, skillfully pieced together the song using Riky's own words from his social media posts.

The release of this special track is supported by the newly formed Riky Rick Foundation, ensuring that Riky's musical legacy lives on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacted with mixed responses to the gesture

The heartfelt track was unveiled in a tweet by South African entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, captioned:

"MUSIC: New Riky Rick song. Using AI and Riky’s own words from his social media posts, the song was woven together by Riky’s long-time collaborators Ganja Beatz, Audio Militia, & Lebo Machudi. The newly formed Riky Rick Foundation is behind the release of the track."

Some Mzansi peeps were not keen on the song, calling it "weird" and "not right"; while some fans appreciated the initiative:

@Tsitso_mopheme said:

"Weird...don't like this."

@ThatoTsolo_ tweeted:

" I hope they drop his unreleased music."

@ryrywurld333 tweeted:

"I was fully ready to hate on this but after listening I’m not mad, but it’s still not right."

@tshepo1_jay tweeted:

"This is awful man."

@90s_nigel said:

"And how are we supposed to heal."

TikTok video of late star Riky Rick and Uncle Waffles doing the Amapiano challenge resurfaces, Mzansi moved

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on a TikTok video of the late rapper and Uncle Waffles resurfacing online.

The video of Riky Rick and Uncle Waffles was edited so it could look like they were dancing to the popular song, Mnike. Many flooded the comments to rave about Riky.

A video posted by @africansawce shows Riky doing the Tambula dance with Uncle Waffles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News