Big Zulu and Cassper Nyovest penned sweet birthday messages to the late rapper Riky Rick

It would have been Boss Zonke's 36th birthday, and his legions of fans gave remembered him

The late rapper died by suicide in 2022 when he was 34 years old and is survived by his wife Bianca and their two children

Happy heavenly birthday to the late Riky Rick, who would have turned 36 years old on 20 July.

Riky Rick died by suicide in 2022 and was 34 years old at the time.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest remembers his late friend on his special day

The late Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest were as thick as thieves back in their early days, but their relationship became sour towards the end.

At some point, Cassper Nyovest said he did not want to mend their relationship but would remain in each other's lives for their children's sakes.

Fast forward to Riky Rick's death, Cassper Nyovest spoke about their friendship and his regret that they never got the chance to reconnect fully.

On his birthday, he was one of the well-wishers.

Cassper on Instagram wrote:

"Life was simpler at this point. I miss you, my friend."

Big Zulu pens an appreciative message to Riky Rick

On his Instagram page, Big Zulu shared an image of him and Riky Rick performing on stage together.

"Happy birthday Qhawe lakith. Siyohlezi sikukhumbula njalo njalo njaloo (Happy birthday our hero. We will always remember you.)"

The two collaborated on a song titled Imali Eningi, which shot up the charts and trended on social media.

Fans remember Riky Rick with sweet posts

@wsolwazi said:

"We miss and we miss real Hip Hop."

@sammy_the_chefauthor said:

"I miss him as if I knew him personally, I hope his soul is happy."

@officialdenzeldiego said:

"I miss him too, he's the best. But God really wanted him there. I hope he's alright. Long live King."

@sxmkelo_mathonsi said:

"We never die, we multiply."

@zandyskosana said:

"Brotherhood for life."

Mzansi remembers Riky Rick on the anniversary of his death

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi penned sweet messages to the late Riky Rick on the anniversary of his death.

The rapper left a cryptic message on his Twitter account about not being of this world and wanting to return home.

