South African rapper Cassper Nyovest took some time to open up about how he remembers rapper legend, Riky Rick

Cassper Nyovest got candid about his feelings for his friend Riky Rick after he saw a video about the late rapper

Cassper Nyovest had netizens in their feelings as many fondly remembered Riky Rick as one of Mzansi's best entertainers

Cassper Nyovest had some touching words about to be given when he reacted to a video about the legend artist.

Ricky Rick's passing is still fresh for Cassper Nyovest, who opened up that he is still affected by the loss of the rapper. Image: Instagram/ casspernyovest/ Getty Images/ David M. Benett/Dave Benett

Cassper Nyovest was touched to see a fan fondly remember the rapper with a well-edited video in tribute to Riky Rick.

Cassper Nyovest says he has never forgotten Riky Rick

Riky Rick's passing left many reeling, including the rapper's industry peers. Cassper Nyovest was especially affected by the rapper's death because they had beef that was later resolved while Riky Rick was still alive. Cassper stays open about how painful losing Riky Rick has been.

Cassper Nyovest shared a touching message where he wrote that he always thinks about Riky Rick and that the legendary rapper was "the most beautiful man" he ever met.

Cassper Nyovest's fans head down memory lane over Riky Rick's video edit

Casper's tweets touched netizens as many reflected on their love for riky Rick as well.

@STUUPERMVN commented:

"Understandably so man. Ya'll were brothers. Hope you get through this man."

@natemoisiana commented:

"I listen to family values everyday. He reminds me how important my mental health is and how much energy it take to support and push people up and the right way. I hope those people see the value of what he did for them."

@JosiChave added:

"His energy is missed on and off stage."

@iamRTI commented:

"I hope you are going to therapy and taking care of your mental health Nyovi..."

@Snazz_RSA commented:

"Your energies were born for each other, if it wasn't for the both of you, SA Hip Hop wouldn't have provoked like this."

