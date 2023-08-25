A year and a half since Riky Rick's passing, his mom is finding it hard to accept that he's gone

The beloved rapper took his life in February 2022 and the nation is still struggling to bear with his untimely passing

Rikhado's mom, Louisa Zondo expressed her grief in a social media post longing for her son

Louisa Zondo feels a deep, unshakable longing for Riky Rick a year and a half since his passing.

Source: Instagram

Riky Rick's mom Louisa Zondo is struggling to come to terms with her son's passing a year and a half since he took his life. The lawyer and author took to her Instagram page to express her deepest longing for 'MaRiky' and how music has carried her through her grief.

Louisa sends a tribute to Riky Rick

In an Instagram post, Louisa shared a collage of a young Riky Rick posing for a picture and a photo of them together when he was older.

"Today is one of those days when I cannot shake off my deep longing for MaRiky."

Followers expressed sympathy towards Louisa by sending comforting words and heart emojis:

heemal_ganjabeatz said:

"Always the best chats with you Mama."

doctormafuze commented:

"Sending love Ma."

tby.jordan_productions responded:

"Uthando mama."

skhumbuzo_maraba added:

"Long live Riky, long live!"

chuleloveactivist

"Sending you love Ma."

Louisa wrote a book about her experiences

In May 2023, Louisa penned a memoir dedicated to Riky which detailed her experience through grief and journey to healing.

Dearest MaRiky: A Mother's Journey through Grief, Trauma, and Healing details Louisa's pain at the loss of her son and how she is dealing with it.

Two months following Riky Rick's death, Louisa set out on an expedition to the Mount Everest Base Camp and laid a memorial for her son with memorabilia from his loved ones.

In her book, Louisa mentions how the mountains helped her take the first steps in her journey to healing.

"The mountains wrapped me up in the softest blanket, clearing the path for me to decide to build on Rikhado’s legacy of loving and caring for others, especially young people."

