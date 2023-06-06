Louisa Zondo, the mother of Riky Rick, bravely shared her experience and emotions surrounding her son's untimely death in a heartfelt video

Zondo released a book in honour of her late son, paying tribute to his life and the impact he had on the world

The video resonated deeply with fans, who expressed their condolences and admiration for Zondo's strength during this unimaginably difficult time

Speaking to DJ Sbu, Louisa Zondo opened up on how she received Riky Rick's death. Images: @louisazondo @rikyrickworld

In a heartfelt video, Louisa Zondo, the mother of the renowned music star Riky Rick, bravely shared her experience and emotions surrounding her son's untimely death.

Louisa Zondo opened up about dealing with Riky Rick's passing

East Coast Radio reported that Zondo announced that she plans to release a book in honour of her late son, paying tribute to his life and the impact he had on the world. The book was released on 1 June.

With a heavy heart, she spoke candidly about the overwhelming guilt that mothers often bear when their children succumb to self-harm, as well as the profound sense of powerlessness in witnessing their struggles.

@ThisIsColbert shared the video which is taken from DJ Sbu's The Hustler's Corner podcast:

"[DEATH] Riky Rick's mother, Louisa Zondo on how she received the passing of Ricardo through the way he did The mother of a much-loved music star is set to release a book in honour of her late son❤ Rest in Peace Riky "

The clip resonated with Mzansi as they comforted the grieving mother

The video resonated deeply with fans, who expressed their condolences and admiration for Zondo's strength during this unimaginably difficult time.

"This is what people never realise the pain they leave others with."

"This is heartbreaking to watch mothers go through a lot joh."

Riky Rick's passing shook Mzansi and fans worldwide

Riky Rick, whose real name was Ricardo Makhado, was an iconic figure in the music industry, known for his unique style and heartfelt lyrics. His sudden passing shocked fans and fellow artists alike, leaving a void that could never be filled.

