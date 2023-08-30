Actor Setlhabi Taunyane surprised social media when pictures of his Thai massage went viral

Though some people were concerned, the Rhythm City star was recently captured on video by taxi passengers as he entertained them with dance

Netizens have since created memes of the funny man, reacting to the images that captured him looking like he was in pain

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Bra Kop showed proof of life by dancing for his fellow taxi passengers after his Thai massage picture went viral. Images: @etvHouseOfZwide, @Zikamnyamane, @joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Rhythm City fans are shocked to see the honourable Bra Kop, played by Setlhabi Taunyane, trending for being out of character.

Bra Kop's Thai massage pictures go viral

Entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald posted a picture of the actor being stretched by a Thai massage practitioner. The Asian practice includes compression and passive stretching.

Macdonald posted the picture with a confused caption that said :

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Nna I am worried about Bra Kop, what is this?"

Check out Bra Kop's stretching in this tweet:

Tweeps concerned for Bra Kop after massage

The picture and video got people on Twitter amused and entertained. Some used his Thai massage picture as a meme:

@Mnkateko247 said:

"Mara why, this looks painful?"

@LoveAndAmapiano was floored:

"There are people who are so funny without even trying."

@Rankoko99 was confused:

"TF is this kante isn't he on some retirement somewhere resting, not being exploited like this. Wonder whose idea was it. Broer looks strained."

@Kelevra_bd69 felt his pain:

"Looks like some intense interrogation techniques to get the truth out of Bra Kop!"

Bra Kop jives for passengers in a taxi

It wasn't long till another viral video of the actor surfaced. He was recorded dancing up a storm in a taxi full of passengers.

Twitter user @Mpumiln posted the video and captioned it with an update for worried fans:

"He is ok. Bra Kop is ok."

Fans happy to see Bra Kop after his Thai massage

Tweeps hilariously expressed their gratitude for the much-needed stretching massage:

@SithaleKgaogelo was satisfied:

"This man is really enjoying life."

@Ladyziyanda laughed:

"As he should phela after that stretch."

@Calvin_Thembz said:

"He's more flexible now, thanks to the Thai massage."

@Sizophila_Xhoko was relieved:

"Asbonga. Besi worried."

Hlengiwe Mhlaba works on new music

In another story on Briefly News, gospel sensation Hlengiwe Mhlaba was spotted in the studio creating a holy song with amapiano beats in the background.

The video got the youth of Mzansi impatiently anticipating the track, saying it gives the perfect balance to groovists who will be hungover on Sunday mornings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News