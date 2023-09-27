Viola Davis has been honoured by US President Joe Biden to be part of his special envoy

She has joined part of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement as the country tries to strengthen ties with the continent

Bishop Silvester Beaman of the African Methodist Episcopal Church will be chair of the group

Viola David has been appointed to join the US President’s special advisory team for African relations. Images: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/WireImage

American veteran actress Viola Davis is now playing with the big boys of international relations as the US president has appointed her to join a special advisory team.

Viola Davis joins the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement

The How to Get Away With Murder star will be helping President Joe Biden in strengthening ties with African countries after Biden announced the formation of the task team last year chaired by the Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Silvester Beaman.

According to a TshisaLive report, their duties will include shedding light to strengthen relations between African communities and the United States, promoting trade and investment and building educational exchanges, among other issues.

Viola Davis spends 58th birthday in Cape Town

Rooted in her African heritage, The Woman King star celebrated her 58th birthday in Cape Town. She showed her gratitude by thanking the locals for their hospitality using an isiXhosa phrase and said:

"Another year...full of revelations, joy, loss, triumphs....and another year to wake up and be grateful for it all! Thank you 58!! Thank you all for the birthday love. Enkosi!!!"

She was spoilt with three cakes and some dessert, with locals flooding her comment sections, offering to host birthday parties for her. Check out how her birthday looked like in the video below:

