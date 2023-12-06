Nobuhle Nunu's story unfolded as she returned to school at the age of 31 in Grade 11, facing scepticism from her community

Despite the naysayers, Nobuhle not only earned her first junior degree but, against all odds, graduated with a postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE)

The Facebook post celebrating Nobuhle's remarkable journey garnered praise and admiration from Mzansi citizens

In a world that often places a premium on traditional educational timelines, one Facebook post is breaking stereotypes and inspiring individuals across Mzansi.

Nobuhle Nunu is an inspiration to many people out there thinking age is stopping them. Image: Ramoba Blessings

Source: Facebook

Due to various factors, some people cannot finish school as children; however, stories like this inspire them to go back and do it as adults.

Inspirational woman returns to school at age 31

A man named Ramoba Blessings posted Nobuhle Nunu's story on Facebook. She is a woman who defied societal expectations and returned to school in Grade 11 at the age of 31.

Nobuhle's story is one of resilience and determination. In the face of laughter and scepticism from her community, she pressed on, undeterred by the notion that education has an age limit. Her journey began in Grade 11 and she faced the challenges head-on, proving that learning knows no bounds.

Her journey took a significant turn when she earned her first junior degree and went on to achieve a postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE). On 18 April 2023, she proudly walked the graduation stage, marking a momentous occasion and solidifying her role as a certified high school teacher.

See the post below:

Mzansi claps for the resilient woman

People took to the comment section to celebrate the woman's resilience, thanking the man for sharing her story.

Read some of the kind comments:

Phiwe Dube clapped:

“She's having the last laugh; I applaud her for her courage.”

Mpume MaMthiyane KaSkangane shared:

“Inspired. Hope you find employment to keep your dreams alive. Congratulations.”

Kgadiate Mota MahLangu celebrated:

“Never give up on dreams, congratulations!”

Mbekela Mkhize Lihle shared:

“Definitely, those who laughed at her when she was starting this journey are now pretending as if they never did that.”

28-year-old woman returns to high school to upgrade matric results

Briefly News reported that a 28-year-old woman decided to rewrite her academic story by returning to matric and upgrading her marks. She gave the world a glimpse of her time in high school as an adult with a TikTok video.

The TikTok video uploaded by @winning018 paints a vivid picture of her unique journey. It displays the woman confidently posing at the school alongside fellow learners.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News