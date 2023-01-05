The International superstar Drake has given another SA artist some flowers, he recently slid into the DMs of DJ and Producer Kelvin Momo

The DJ could not hold his excitement and he has since taken to his other social media platforms to share the news

Shimza and other Twitter users took to the comments section to congratulate Kelvin. One person said: "Maphorisa losing appetite wherever he is"

Kelvin Momo is thrilled as he gets a special shout-out from Drake. Image: drake/Twitter and Kelvinmomo/Instagram

Kelvin Momo is over the moon after he received a message from the award-winning Canadian rapper, Drake. Sliding into Kelvin's DMs, Drake wrote:

"You, my friend…are from another planet. Listen to you like a religious experience."

Taking to Twitter to share the exciting news, Kelvin said he was grateful for receiving a DM from Drake. He wrote:

"Waking up to such. speechless! le re nna ke etsa hanyani jokes aside Getting a DM from Drake means a lot I don’t even know what to say but am fucken grateful man "

People took to the comments section to react and here are a few reactions. @Batshidisi said:

"Drake doesn't mind being seen as a fan of other artists, I don't even think he regards himself as the best. So cute."

@Blaqkiddow08 wrote:

"It's funny how kelvin momo did this thing alone Without those people who think they are the GOATs of the Piano world."

@uKilla_K commented:

"Now this is what Drake should have done in the first place. Scout the S.A music scene. He would've rocked more than what he gave us with Coffee."

@tebogo_ranko:

"Listen to you like a religious experience"? You're definitely going places. There's a feature on the horizon. Plus Drake likes to experiment with new genres."

A look at Drake’s obsession with Mzansi star Uncle Waffles, how it started, and rumours about inspiring rapper

In another article, Briefly News looked at the cute social media relationship between Drake and Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles worked hard for her spot in stardom and thanks to people with a greater following like Drake, who has made sure that they put some effort into letting the world know about her talent.

Drake has sent many shout-outs to the DJ and also shared a couple of her clips on his social media platforms. ZAlebs previously reported that Drake has had numerous interactions with Uncle Waffles ever since he shared a video of Uncle Waffles dancing to Adiwele on his Instagram stories.

