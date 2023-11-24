DJ Fresh is one who many would call an "OG" because of his extensive career in the entertainment industry

But the Big dawg almost didn't get into DJing and recently opened up about how he left law school for music

Fresh shared a throwback photo from when he DJed with cassette tapes and received encouraging messages from fans and peers

DJ Fresh posted a throwback photo and spoke about how he went into DJing after turning down law school. Images: djfreshsa

DJ Fresh recently told the story of how he dumped law school to pursue his passion for becoming a DJ. The WAW (What A Week) host shared an old photo of his 18-year-old self when he was a budding DJ rocking with cassette tapes and had followers amazed at how far he's come.

DJ Fresh opens up about dropping school for DJing

DJ Fresh has been in the music and entertainment industry for over 30 years! The amateur make-up artist, real name Thato Sikwane, recently opened up about how he got into DJing, saying he was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

The Big Dawg revealed that at 18 years old, he was expected to further his studies in law school but God had other plans for him:

"As fate would have it, and God having the sense of humour that she does, got my first radio gig when I was 19, sealing my DJ fate for good! IT WAS WORTH IT!"

According to his Instagram bio, Fresh has been a DJ since 1985, and the 51-year-old still looks as "fresh" as ever!

Mzansi shows love to DJ Fresh

Followers were amazed at Fresh's extensive career in the music industry and praised him for following his passion:

zola_hashatsi was grateful:

"I'm glad you did not deny us the talent that is DJ Fresh. That would have been unlawful!"

clintonthebrink praised Fresh:

"The G in O.G!"

bossmike_thebigdawg said:

"For the love of Radio and Music, coming far skhokho!"

mageshndaba wrote:

"Yah, it’s in your blood!"

edsoulsa said:

"What A Throwback, Spinning A Cassette!"

kellymou_21 was in disbelief:

"Hahah, there is nooo waaay!"

jr.kingdavid was in stitches:

"The cassettee and hairstyle are killing me!"

zack_leno was confused:

"Thato, is this you??"

