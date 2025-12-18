Teachers at SADTU End-of-Year Party in TikTok Video Turn Up
- The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) had a massive celebration in a TikTok video that made rounds on the short form video platform
- Educators were having fun at the end of the year event organised by SADTU
- The teachers were doing the most as they welcomed the festive season with open arms in a hilarious video
A video of teachers having fun at an event organised just for them went viral on TikTok. The event by SADTU made waves on social media as people shared their thoughts on the scenes of them having a blast.
Many people commented on the video of grooving teachers that was a hit on TikTok. Online users were raving about the TikTok video of the educators who had the time of their lives.
A TikTok video by @felicia_mashele showed how much fun teachers had at their end of year functions as members of SADTU. In the clip, educators were casually dressed and looked like they were having the times of their lives. The teachers were having fun, laughing and smiling from all the festivities.
South Africa divided over teachers partying
Many people were amused by @felicia_mashele's video of the teachers doing thr most. Some commented the teachers deserved to have fun after a year of hard work. Watch the video of the teachers below:
Sibongile shared her experience of the party:
"This was the best SADTU closing party 🥰"
cakezin wrote:
"Lapho le union idlala ngabo ibadayisa ko Ramaphosa increament aybonwa."
Khanyoe Macebo joked about one of the teachers:
"Lo owile ugcine eyenze njan 🤣🤣"
Albarakah supported the partying teachers:
"Being under paid,going through all year stress, making sure that you take care and nurture our kids,of cos you deserve to be happy and have fun after all...I salute you all 🥰🙏"
Seipati Phiri commented:
"Teachers are also parents akere. They are humans. DON'T judge 🙏"
makhundu2110 wanted an invite:
"We are paying school fees as parents kodwa asibizwa singo baba 😂"
Nomfundo said:
"I swear some people bakhiphela istress se lay-by on this post."
ser_gallagher slammed naysers:
"Lol it’s crazy how people want teachers to act all 'dignified' until it’s time to pay them a dignified salary."
VhalondiM wrote:
"I love it when teachers are happy, grumpy teachers are not good for kids."
Nonny gushed over the clip:
"These people are the nations pride love them 🥰"
Mmalehlohonolo Kekan defedned teacher from criticism:
"People with their funny comments as if teachers are not human 😒 tjoooo hle they deserve it, it has been though for them too to make sure our kids make it while we do not even take part in their education."
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za