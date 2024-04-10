A video of a woman teaching maths has gone viral on social media, with many praising the lady on her method

The Twitter clip gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the online

South Africans loved the video as they rushed to the comments section to shower the lady with heartwarming messages

A dedicated teacher amazed many people on the internet. The lady's teaching method captured the attention of netizens.

A dedicated educator's innovative teaching method impressed peeps online. Image: VideosVuvu

Source: Twitter

Mzansi love the woman's teaching method

The video shared by Vuvu Videos on Twitter shows the woman teaching her students maths. The lady's approach in the way that she taught her learners captived many people online. She was attentive and communicated super well with her pupils, and in return, her learners responded soundly.

The clip received over 204K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on Twitter within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the woman's clip

Many people were impressed by the teacher's method as they took to the comments section to compliment her, while others simply cracked jokes.

Larry Mrungs said:

"She's good, except that the exam story sums will be in English, yet the kids did the math in IsiZulu. Now, they need a translator first before they can attempt the questions."

Talk cracked a joke, saying:

"If you fail in this class then you might as well stay at home."

Chaslen Koos wrote:

"Love this."

Mkhulu Thambolenyoka added:

"Absolutely beautiful!"

Truth Syrup commented:

"I see a loving, caring & dedicated teacher here."

ReefKing simply said:

"So heartwarming this."

South African teacher's innovative maths lesson goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman's teaching methods have South Africans invested in a now-viral TikTok video.

The footage shared by @gem_kidd on the video platform shows the young lady teaching her students maths. The woman shared the block methods with her learners and explained them step by step. The video of the teacher captured the attention of people online and left many with mixed reactions.

Source: Briefly News