Emtee Talks About Paying Music Producers Full Rates for Their Work

Emtee took to social media recently to tell artists, especially rappers, to pay producers their full rates

The Roll Up hitmaker was specifically talking about his producer BlackTears after an unnamed person bragged about being in studio with the young producer

BlackTears produced Emtee record titled All My Life and it's clear that they developed a good relationship when they were working on the song

Emtee knows a thing or two about being exploited in the Mzansi music industry. The star even parted ways with his former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment after they allegedly didn't pay him what they owed him.

The star took to social media recently to ask other creatives to pay people they work with in full instead of exploiting them and only using them for their talent.

The rapper was reacting to someone who told him he was working with a young producer named BlackTears. Emtee worked with the hip-hop producer on his song called All My Life. Taking to Twitter, the Roll Up hitmaker asked everyone who works with the young talented upcoming producer to pay him his full rates.

According to , Emtee is making sure that BlackTears gets to shine and at the same time eat just like rappers he works with.

